Nurse talks about good, sad memories caring for patients

“I would always see my mom getting ready for work in the morning, putting on her nursing scrubs and the stethoscope she had; that piqued my interest,” Zoucha said. “As a child, I always said I was going to be a nurse. I dressed up for a nurse as Halloween one year.”

A 2006 Bergan High School graduate, Zoucha became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). She went to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, to become a licensed practical nurse.

She worked in long-term care at Nye Legacy and the former Arbor Manor. She continued her education, became a registered nurse and began working at Methodist Fremont Health. She’d earn an associate’s degree in nursing in 2015 and bachelor’s degree in 2018.

Having seen end-of-life and birth in her occupation, Zoucha said the most difficult part of her job occurs when an infant doesn’t survive.

“In long-term care, they’ve generally lived a long, happy life, but babies are a different story,” she said.

She knows what it is to comfort a family during a time of loss.

“Every day I go to work and I ask myself, ‘Who does this person need me to be in this moment?’” she said. “There’s a lot of internal dialogue that goes on.