Nurse talks about good, sad memories caring for patients

Alicia Zoucha quotes Mahatma Gandhi when she talks about her role as a nurse:
“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
If that’s the case, then it sounds like Zoucha has found herself.
“That’s why I do nursing,” said Zoucha, a registered nurse at Methodist Fremont Health. “That fills my bucket. That makes me complete and that makes me whole along with the mother and wife role.”
Zoucha is a registered nurse who works on the labor and delivery floor of the hospital.
During her career, Zoucha has worked on both ends of the life spectrum. She’s cared for elderly people and moms with newborns.
She knows the skills nurses need and the importance of being a patient advocate.
Her work has been noticed.
Zoucha is among local nurses nominated by a community member and who then received enough readers’ votes to be featured in a story as part of National Nurses Week.
She and other nurses are being honored for going above and beyond and putting others first.
Zoucha comes from a family of nurses. Her mom, Carolyn Leahy, is a retired nurse.
“I would always see my mom getting ready for work in the morning, putting on her nursing scrubs and the stethoscope she had; that piqued my interest,” Zoucha said. “As a child, I always said I was going to be a nurse. I dressed up for a nurse as Halloween one year.”
A 2006 Bergan High School graduate, Zoucha became a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). She went to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, to become a licensed practical nurse.
She worked in long-term care at Nye Legacy and the former Arbor Manor. She continued her education, became a registered nurse and began working at Methodist Fremont Health. She’d earn an associate’s degree in nursing in 2015 and bachelor’s degree in 2018.
Having seen end-of-life and birth in her occupation, Zoucha said the most difficult part of her job occurs when an infant doesn’t survive.
“In long-term care, they’ve generally lived a long, happy life, but babies are a different story,” she said.
She knows what it is to comfort a family during a time of loss.
“Every day I go to work and I ask myself, ‘Who does this person need me to be in this moment?’” she said. “There’s a lot of internal dialogue that goes on.
“Nursing as a career, in general, I think takes a lot of reading non-verbal communication. That is such a huge part of how you can relate to your patients, establish a relationship to your patients, how you can comfort your patients when they’re experiencing loss, how you establish that trust in that relationship.”
Nurses transition from one role to another.
“One minute we’re meeting basic patient needs and the next minute we’re finding resources in the community for the patient, because we recognize that this patient doesn’t have diapers for their baby or could use this or that resource,” she said.
Zoucha has appreciated her family’s support, including her husband, Jordan.
“He enhances my ability to be the best nurse I can be,” she said. “Without his support, I couldn’t imagine doing the job I do and succeeding.”
The Zouchas have a daughter, Coralyn, 5, and a son, Brooks, 2.
“They’re my favorite littles,” she said.
Zoucha soon will have worked on the labor and delivery floor for six years.
In 2020, Zoucha saw how COVID affected every aspect of nursing care. If there were available staff in labor and delivery, these nurses would help answer patient call lights, help patients to the bathroom or get supplies for frontline nurses caring for COVID patients.
There were some COVID-positive moms.
“We kept in close contact with Dr. Sukstorf (infectious disease specialist at Methodist Fremont) and with our physicians,” Zoucha said. “We had good outcomes at Fremont with our patient population in OB that were affected.”
Looking back on her career, Zoucha again recalls sad and happy times.
“Some of the most challenging and difficult experiences in my nursing career has to do with the loss of a baby,” she said.
She doesn’t forget those moments.
“That part of nursing is so challenging,” she said. “It’s tough to leave your work at work and then you come home and you have to transition back to into the mom-wife role. My husband knows. He doesn’t ask questions. I can’t talk about that. But that’s the hardest part of nursing is transitioning back into that role when you’ve had stuff go on in your day. It will play out in your head a million times and, years down the road, it will play out again.”
At the same time, she appreciates the team effort of doctors and nurses in helping patients and God’s direction in navigating such heart-wrenching times.
“Ultimately, if I have a bad situation the first person I thank is God for his guidance in that situation, every single time,” she said.
She thanks God in the good times, too, like when a mom, who didn’t have success in breastfeeding her first child, is able to do so with her second — and is on “Cloud 9.”
By far, Zoucha sees more positive than negative outcomes and adds something else: