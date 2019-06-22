Associate degree nursing and practical nursing students received their nursing pins during a special ceremony recently at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. During the ceremony, the graduating nursing students received their pins from family members or a close friend who has helped them along their journey.
The history of the pinning ceremony goes back to the Crusades of the 12th century. The modern ceremony dates back to the mid-19th century when Florence Nightingale was awarded the Red Cross of St. George for her tireless service to the injured during the Crimean War. To share the honor, she in turn presented a medal of excellence to her brightest graduates.
In addition to the pinning ceremony, one associate degree nursing (ADN) and two practical nursing students were presented the Essence of Nursing Award for their consistent academic effort, caring actions, positive motivation toward classroom learning and clinical experience, and professional behaviors.
Samantha Brester of Howells, a practical nursing student, was honored with the award.
Upon completion of the first two semesters of nursing studies at Northeast, students are eligible to take the National Council of Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) to become licensed practical nurses.
Students who hold a 3.0 grade point average in their nursing courses are eligible to complete the last two semesters of the Northeast program and take the National Council of Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) to practice as licensed registered nurses.
Students who graduate with an associate degree in nursing are eligible to continue their studies for a bachelor of science degree in nursing. The general education courses for a bachelor of science in nursing can be taken at Northeast Community College.
Area students who were pinned with the Associate Degree Nursing pin include Jade Duhsmann of West Point.
Students who were pinned with the Practical Nursing pin include Samantha Brester of Howells and Anna Hansen of West Point.