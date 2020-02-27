Nye Health provides new in-home care for patients

Home Health Care features two different options: skilled and non-skilled treatment. Skilled treatment focuses on the medical spectrum of treatment, while non-skilled focuses on making sure people are properly cared for if there isn't a family member close enough to consistently care for the individual.

"Non-skilled may provide companionship, cleaning or cooking for someone, taking them to a grocery store or helping them take a shower safely," Kirby said. "That is all done with [Certified Nursing Assistants]. Skilled home health care is focused on short term strengthening and gains to recover."

Kirby said making home healthcare available is comforting to families.

"Families really look to that," she said. "If they are away, they rely on us to take care of their loved one. Whether it's preparing a warm meal or helping with laundry tasks, it puts their mind at ease."

The program also gives individuals the chance to stay in their home longer despite experiencing injury or medical issues, Kirby said.

"It helps them to stay in their home longer, because without those services they would have to move somewhere that could provide them the care they needed," she said.