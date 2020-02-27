Nye Health provides new in-home care for patients

After Jodell Coley had surgery on her broken wrist in November 2019, she didn't think things were going to get better.
"I was pretty much debilitated. I couldn't get dressed or cook," she said. "It was horrible."
Coley wasn't sure she would be able to get through the recovery process. Fortunately, she was one of the first to be enrolled in Nye Health's new Home Health Care program.
The program, which was introduced earlier this year, brings healthcare to patients in the comfort of their home. This eliminates the need for someone to leave their home for an extended period of time while recovering.
Coley said she had never been to a skilled nursing facility and didn't want this injury to force her to leave her home.
"It made me more determined to do things for myself," she said. "I'd rather do it here, this was the ideal treatment."
Nye Health Services provides a complete continuum of healthcare services for people seeking independent and assisted living, state-of-the-art rehabilitation, traditional skilled nursing care, and now home healthcare and home care services.
Nye Health Executive Director Kathy Kirby said the program has provided care to approximately 60 people in the time that it has been working to get certified.
Home Health Care features two different options: skilled and non-skilled treatment. Skilled treatment focuses on the medical spectrum of treatment, while non-skilled focuses on making sure people are properly cared for if there isn't a family member close enough to consistently care for the individual.
"Non-skilled may provide companionship, cleaning or cooking for someone, taking them to a grocery store or helping them take a shower safely," Kirby said. "That is all done with [Certified Nursing Assistants]. Skilled home health care is focused on short term strengthening and gains to recover."
Kirby said making home healthcare available is comforting to families.
"Families really look to that," she said. "If they are away, they rely on us to take care of their loved one. Whether it's preparing a warm meal or helping with laundry tasks, it puts their mind at ease."
The program also gives individuals the chance to stay in their home longer despite experiencing injury or medical issues, Kirby said.
"It helps them to stay in their home longer, because without those services they would have to move somewhere that could provide them the care they needed," she said.
Kirby said it was a two-year process from start to finish to put the program together before it could be accredited. From there, a survey was completed by an accreditation company to determine whether the program met the standards necessary to be accredited.
Kirby said the program passed on its first attempt, a rare feat given the survey's rigorous standards.
One of the strongest aspects of the program is the ability to bring additional care to the comfort of someone's home.
"Lots of people, when they have an illness or injury, go to the hospital, and for various reasons, they may not qualify for additional care in a skilled nursing facility," Kirby said. "We can bring nursing and therapy services to them in the comfort of their own home."
Recovery from home is often more comfortable and convenient for patients, Kirby said.
"For people who have difficulty getting out and about, it's stressful to think about going out to therapy three times a week. We can eliminate that stress by bringing the service directly to them," she said.
While many of the programs at Nye Health Services cater to senior healthcare, their Home Health Care program is available to anybody over 18.
"We do have a lot of older adults who utilize home healthcare, but that's how we're a little different from the rest of Nye Health," Kirby said. "We are able to see patients who are younger."
Coley said her experience with Nye Health's Home Health Care program was overwhelmingly positive.
"For me, it was great," she said. "I looked forward to having someone come."
Kirby said Nye Health Services has a strong reputation in Fremont and she knows they can meet the high standards the Fremont community expects from their health care providers.
"The community knows us well and Nye Health Services is a familiar name for them," she said. "We anticipate that bringing our services into the homes of our customers will be another great source of assistance we can provide."