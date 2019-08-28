OAKLAND -- Coming off a successful season that saw Oakland-Craig finish 11-1, head coach Joe Anderson will look to continue the Knights' rich football tradition.
Despite losing depth from last year’s team, Anderson is confident some players will step up for O-C this season. The Knights are ranked ninth in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald.
Quarterback Jared Mulder graduated, but Anderson has been impressed with senior Colten Thomsen. As a junior, Thomsen threw for 31 yards and one touchdown.
“It is really nice to be able to plug in a guy who has been with us for all four years,” said Anderson. “He is someone who has ran the system during practices and has a grasp of what we expect from him.”
The running back spot will be manned by junior Jaron Meyer, who Anderson describes as their speediest and most explosive player they have on the team.
Meyer had a solid opener in 2018 before breaking his foot.
"He is an explosive player," Anderson said. "When he is healthy, he can make a lot of big plays for us."
Thomsen will have the luxury of throwing to South Dakota State commit Wyatt Seagren, who will enter the season at an impressive 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds. The veteran will provide a huge target for Thomsen to turn to throughout the season.
Seagren caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns last season and will look to be even better this season.
"We expect him to have a much bigger part of the offense than he did last year," Anderson said. Junior Mike Maline and Tom Maline will join senior Laurence Brands as leaders of the offensive line.
Leading the defense will be Ian Lundquist, a two-time all-district pick at linebacker. Additional help will come from junior Mike Brands (6-2, 195), junior linebacker Caden Nelson (52 tackles) and senior linebacker Blake Johnson (36 tackles).
“Defense should most definitely be one of our strengths coming into the year,” Anderson said. “Lundquist, Brands, Nelson, and Johnson should give us one of the better linebacker groups we’ve ever had, so that will be huge to have that group in the middle of the defense."
While depth will be a question for the team, Anderson believes some younger players can help fill the void left by last year's senior class.
“We lost a good group of 10 seniors last season but will return a group of solid players that have played a lot of football and were undefeated last year on JV,” Anderson said. “Our top groups will have a chance to be very good, but we will not have as much depth as last year. We must develop that as the season progresses.”
The Knights will open their season Friday at Crofton, followed by consecutive home games against seventh-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic and Ponca. Following the two home affairs they hit the road to face Syracuse and Tekamah-Herman. Anderson's team will then return home to face off against Louisville and eighth-ranked Fremont Bergan.
"We're going to be a physical team and I think we're going to be better up front," Anderson said. "I think everyone is excited to get the season started."
O-C ends the regular season with consecutive road games to Yutan and second-ranked BRLD. The Wolverines are coming off the C-2 state title in basketball where many players, such as Will Gatzemeyer and Lucas Vogt played key roles.