Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not For Sale. AMAFantastic new ranch townhomes built by The Home Company in Gallery 23 East, Fremont, NE. The new Charleston floor plan includes 2BR, 2 BA, 2 Car with 1342 FSF. Interior features an open concept, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tilebacksplash, and pantry. Spacious primary suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Primary bath complete with double sinks, quartzcountertops, and walk in closet. No flood insurance required.