Kirk Meisinger, M: 402-201-8311, kirkmeis@yahoo.com, https://www.TheMeisingerGroup.com - Looking for the perfect home for a small family or first-time buyer? This pre-inspected, move-in ready ranch in the heart of Fremont is it! Since purchasing in 2021, the owner has lovingly invested almost $35K in upgrades & improvements into the home. Its combination of modern updates, comfortable living spaces, & outdoor amenities are sure to impress. Cozy living spaces (including an incredibly unique fireplace room), kitchen & dining room, 2 bedrooms (1 includes main floor laundry!), & 2 bath locations comprise the main floor. Located near a plethora of shopping & dining options, this is the home you’ve been looking for. Ask your agent for the video tour & another unique feature of this home. Don’t pass up this opportunity, schedule your private showing today!