Kyle Fagan, M: 402-515-4664, kyle.fagan@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Experience the epitome of country living in this exquisite 3-bed, 5-bath ranch home on over 11 acres within the gated community of Athena Estates in Bennington. With a sprawling 5000+ sq ft of living space, a 7+ car garage, a wine cellar, and endless potential, this property offers privacy amidst lush timber and captivating countryside views. Meticulously maintained, featuring a newer roof and geothermal HVAC, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who appreciate elegance and serenity. A must-see-to believe home and property ready for you to put your spin on it and make it your forever home.