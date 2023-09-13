3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $590,000
Kevin Baumeister, M: 402-301-1981, kevin.baumeister@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/kevin.baumeister - 701 2nd Street in Scribner, Nebras…
Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - IF YOU LIKE THE BEAUTY OF CLEAN LINES, SEE THIS…
Tim Kaup, M: 402-720-6470, tim@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcForSale.com - Come take a look at this beautiful acreage with a 2 story remodeled …
JoAnn Wellsandt, M: 402-598-6067, joann.wellsandt@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - One of a kind ranch style home with designer finishes located…
Clinton Boyd, M: 402-290-5043, clinton@showcasehomesomaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Showcase Homes popular split bedroom plan that wa…