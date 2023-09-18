Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - Fantastic Villa 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car garage. Oversized lot, covered patio, and Full privacy fenced yard. Open airy feeling, gourmet kitchen with pantry, Granite counters and stainless appliances. Main floor laundry. LVT floors, spacious primary suite with walk-in closet. Full finished basement with large storage area. Monthly HOA covers mowing, lawn chemicals, sprinkler system start up/shutdown and snow removal. Custom home built by Silverthorn.