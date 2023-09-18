Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - WOW! This home is gorgeous! This spectacular split level home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 2 car garage has been completely updated and ready for its new owners! You are going to love the open kitchen and living space with vaulted ceilings and kitchen sink island. Primary bedroom features its own bathroom with shower and finished basement with fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard yard with deck is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the beautiful fall weather that is approaching. New light and plumbing fixtures, new vanities, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. All appliances stay! This home is move in ready and just waiting for you to come take a look to make this your new place to call home! Call to set up your showing today!