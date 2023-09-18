Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Meet the Carlton 3 bed 2 bath 4 car open ranch floor plan ready to entertain. Base price includes covered patio and a 4 car garage. Standard features include Quartz counter tops, Full tile showers and back splash, huge hidden pantry. Call to see it TODAY! Newport Homes strives to provide a solid, well insulated, energy efficient home. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch, 2 Story and 1.5 Story plans available.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $441,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Story, M: 402-706-0076, mstory@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Unique opportunity to own a private oasis minutes to everything Oma…
Kori Krause, M: 402-679-0007, kori_krause@yahoo.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Only the best will do.This amazing totally updated 1.5 story ho…
Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Former model that has never been lived in, locate…
Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - IF YOU LIKE THE BEAUTY OF CLEAN LINES, SEE THIS…
Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Start planning the pool parties at this stunning Wind…