Sarah E Czerwinski, M: 402-210-7533, sarah.czerwinski@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautifully updated home located in The Grove!! Open kitchen to living room concept with island, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, and newer appliances. New interior and exterior paint, new glass in windows, newer lvp flooring throughout main level. Additional living room AND formal dining on main floor- this house has so much space! Large primary en-suite with soaking tub, double sinks, shower, and walk in closet located on the main floor. Office/loft space upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Tranquil backyard with patio, nice landscaping, and full fence is perfect for a quiet relaxing atmosphere. Large great room in fully finished basement. The Grove is a desirable neighborhood- located close to a park, splash pad, walking trail. Elkhorn school district, with easy access to Dodge street and Village Point. Showings start Thursday Sept 7.