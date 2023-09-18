Robert Wertheim, M: 402-510-8093, bob.wertheim@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to the Monarch Homes Ranch, a stunning residence that effortlessly combines style and functionality. This charming abode boasts a spacious 3-car side-load garage, providing ample parking and storage space for your vehicles and belongings. As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the warm and inviting ambiance created by the beautiful wood flooring that graces the kitchen area. The birch cabinets add a touch of elegance and offer plenty of storage for all your culinary essentials, making this kitchen a chef's delight. The open floor plan of this home promotes a sense of airiness and connectivity, allowing for seamless interaction between the kitchen, dining area, and living space. You'll appreciate the convenience of the walk-in pantry, providing ample storage space to keep your kitchen organized and clutter-free. There is an unfinished basement, offering you plenty of space where you have the op