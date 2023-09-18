Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Incredible views, layout & location all on this stunning 11-acre property ½ mile off paved road. Beautiful treed driveway leads you to a spacious area for the 6-stall horse barn with hayloft, 40x40 heated shop, concrete floor & camper parking, along with 4000+ sq ft house. This property has it all. The perfect set up for your horses or hobby farm. Huge house with 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms, open concept, updated kitchen, office, mud room, walkout basement & a massive primary bedroom with jacuzzi tub the list goes on. Specifics of the amazing kitchen include granite countertops, backsplash, hood vent, cabinet lighting & large island. Finished basement has more living space, 2nd fireplace, wet bar & convenient bonus room. Don’t miss the multi-tiered deck with stone steps down the stamped patio. The backyard has its own fence & both pastures are fenced as well. You have to see it in person to take it all in & experience t