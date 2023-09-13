Ben Smail, M: 402-660-1174, hello@benjaminsmail.com, www.benjaminsmail.com - Stately and palatial west-facing 1.5 story house on Bennington Lake! With its stone exterior, horseshoe driveway, and 50-year DaVinci Slate roof, you can’t miss this one! NEW, fully rebuilt composite deck with nearly 1000 sq ft is the perfect place to catch amazing sunrises and lake views. Striking two-story entryway invites guests into dramatic, open-concept kitchen and living room with soaring ceilings, commanding stone fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Incredible lake views exist all throughout this house! Main floor primary bedroom retreat has covered access to deck, two walk-in closets, whirlpool tub, and huge walk-in shower with double shower heads and body sprays. Three large bedrooms on second floor with two full baths. Expansive walkout basement has full kitchen, family room with stacked stone fireplace, exercise room, & 3/4 bath with double vanities. NEW aluminum fencing with double gates lead