Amanda Pacheco, M: 402-216-4894, amanda@strongprorealty.com, https://www.strongprorealty.com - You'll be impressed with this newer floor plan from Dreamscape Homes!! When you step inside you will be greeted with an open floor plan, LVT through the public areas, quartz countertops in the kitchen along with ceramic tile backsplash, and built-in appliances. Just in time to host for the holidays! Custom cabinets throughout the home, massive tile shower in the master bathroom, tile flooring in all the bathrooms along with granite countertops. The lower level has a huge rec room with so much space to spread out along with the 4th bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. This south facing walkout home also has a 12 x 12 covered deck and sprinkler system. THIS HOME QUALIFIES FOR 10,000 DREAMSCAPE DOLLARS!!