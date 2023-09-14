Adm Cara Woosley, O: 402-397-7775, cwoosley@pjmorgan.com, - Welcome you to an Oasis, as you enter through the double gated entrances! Enjoy the majestic view of Nebraska 4 seasons backyard with beautiful 5 acre tree lined lot, no back neighbors backs to the iconic Elkhorn River. Make your lifestyle dreams come true with this wonderful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $6,000
