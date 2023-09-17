Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Enjoy country living in this 4 bed, 2 bath brick farmhouse on 12 acres. There is original oak woodwork and floors in the massive living room and a spacious eat-in kitchen, plus main floor laundry/mudroom/bathroom. The sleeping quarters are upstairs with big closets in each room and a full bath with a claw foot tub. If you need storage for your outdoor toys or farm equipment, this is the place for you, 3 car garage, 3 barns, a machine shed, and a chicken coop! Wonderful acreage for horses and livestock. New septic system in 2022 and well retrofitted with all new hardware and re-plumbed pit and pressure tank in 2019. Less than an hour drive to Omaha.