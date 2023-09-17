Tim Kaup, M: 402-720-6470, tim@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcForSale.com - Come take a look at this beautiful acreage with a 2 story remodeled home, 2 car detached garage, outdoor entertainment area, 40’ X 70’ outbuilding, pasture for your horses and a couple outbuildings for animal shelters. The home has a beautiful kitchen with a large island and granite countertops, Samsung Smart refrigerator, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, coffee bar and a full bath with a laundry area. The 2nd level has 3 bedrooms and a storage closet. The lower level has a large family room, pool table, wet bar, bedroom, full bathroom, and lots of storage. Outside features a large entertainment area that includes a mount for a large tv, receiver with speakers, wet bar, propane fire pit and large grilling area. The outbuilding has concrete and a hydrant. There is also a horse pen with water and a riding area.