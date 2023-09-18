Prepare to be amazed by this meticulously cared-for Sagewood home, in the highly coveted Elkhorn school district. Be greeted by the open-concept floorplan illuminated with natural light. Upon entering, there’s a versatile office space to your left, for accommodating whatever you may need. Walk into the spacious family room with a stone fireplace that adds warmth to the space. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with its oversized island, dining space, and recently refinished floors. A large hidden pantry adds even more convenience to the kitchen. As you enter from the 3-car garage into the drop zone, you’ll have an organized transition from outdoors to indoors. Upstairs has four bedrooms and the primary suite is complete with an en suite bathroom with double sinks and an expansive closet. The basement offers limitless potential, eagerly awaiting your personal touch to transform it into the space of your dreams. Step on out to the oversized deck with a massive, fully fenced yard.