Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Amazing 2 story located in the fabulous Elkhorn school district with no backyard neighbors! Beautiful 2 story entry welcomes you w/warmth & views of private backyard & wonderful natural light. Newer carpet, paint and windows! Kitchen is equipped w/cozy hearth room w/fireplace, granite surfaces, lots of cabinet space, spacious eating area, eating island & walk-in pantry. The living room w/gas fireplace, office & dining room also on the main level. The primary suite is spacious w/sitting area & private spa-like bath w/walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub & large walk-in closet. All bedrooms are large & have bath access & great closet space. LL is finished w/non-conforming bedroom/workout room, family room & large rec area. Close to shopping & Dodge for easy commute to work & school.