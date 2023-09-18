Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Luxury living in this John Caniglia Homes stunning Ranch that faces Lake Flanagan. Main floor boast a wonderful split bedroom style, bedroom + full bath, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, large center island and large walk-in pantry. Great room with recessed ceiling detail, stone fireplace, and large windows for natural light. Primary ensuite features an oversized double vanity, soaker tub and tiled walk-in shower. Large Primary closet connects to laundry room and into large mudroom with more storage. Finished lower level is ready to entertain with a rec room, wet bar, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and room for more. Plenty of time to make your own selections! Enjoy the lake view as well as all the amenities a lake has to offer. Minutes from schools, shopping, parks & interstate access.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,500
