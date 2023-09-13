Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Open Saturday 10-12. Exceptional W/O Ranch on the Lake! Former Street of Dreams, built by Majestic with expansive views of the lake & island. The open floor plan, covered deck, & sandy beach create a fantastic setting for both relaxation & entertainment. Two ensuite bedrooms on the main level! The chef's kitchen is a highlight, large island, two ovens, two dishwashers, a large walk-in pantry, & a high-powered silent food disposal. It's a perfect space for culinary enthusiasts and those who love to entertain. The lower level has a large living space & bonus room. The additional kitchen on this level is a great feature for more informal occasions or hosting guests. The inclusion of modern and smart home technologies, such as Nest video cameras and thermostats, & CAT6 ethernet internet hardwiring, enhances the home's security, and connectivity. There is a whole house water filter. This home combines the beauty of