Keaton Hutchinson, M: 402-850-5406, khutchinson@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - Open house Sat 8/18 12-3PM! This former Street of Dreams home is a sleeping GIANT from the outside looking in. Featuring a clean modern design, with classic grand architecture throughout, that you won't find anywhere else. The main floor entryway features magnificent barrel arched 20ft ceilings, an exec office suite, completely remodeled kitchen, & two separate living rm spaces sure to WOW any guest. The west wing includes a large private master suite with separate covered patio overlooking your new backyard. Upstairs features 2 large bedrms & rec rm or kids playroom. The lower level is an entertainers dream: full length wrap around bar with all the fun amenities, workout rm, & 2 spacious guest bedrms w walkout access to your private 5 star resort backyard. Outside includes multiple covered living spaces, outdoor bar & grill, wood burning fireplace, firepit, ground level trampoline, waterfall & poo