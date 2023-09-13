Libby Long, M: 402-699-7394, libby.long@bhhsamb.com, https://info@BHHSamb.com - Discover the ultimate 10-acre retreat for your passions! Benefitting from partial agricultural zoning, the property enjoys a low mill levy, resulting in an annual tax of just $6,800. This spacious ranch home features a 50 x 87 steel building connected to a 39’ x 45’ insulated steel building – perfect for car lovers, bikers, and campers. Enjoy 2,513 sq ft on the main floor, a luxurious 3 seasons room, and ample storage space. Customize the finished walk-out basement with three generously-sized bedrooms. The home boasts 11-inch thick exterior walls with concrete and dense EPS foam for durability and energy efficiency. Plus, an oversized 2-car garage for all your vehicles and outdoor toys. Act fast, as this gem won't stay hidden for long!