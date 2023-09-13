Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Highly sought after Indian Creek neighborhood. Private backyard, beautifully landscaped, nearly an acre. Serene setting overlooks green space w/spacious covered deck perfect for relaxing. Truly massive gourmet kitchen w/high end appliances, gas range, warming drawer, wine fridge, pantry, refrigerator, stainless steel and granite counter tops, bar area, prep sink. Completely open floor plan from kitchen, dining to great room with luxury details and built-ins. Primary suite w/huge dual vanities, walk in shower, private soaking tub and huge walk in closet/w island. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft area and overlook. Full bar in the basement w/refrigerator, range and microwave. Don't forget the amazing indoor sports court for year round fun! Newer roof, siding, efis, windows, gutters, 2 newer heat pumps, 2 newer AC, garage floor epoxy, wired for security & Sonos, radon mitigated, Pella designer wi