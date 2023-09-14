Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - This beautiful home has 10 foot ceilings with tray ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom. It features an open floor plan, custom cabinets, and an abundance of natural light throughout the whole home. The detail this home has to offer is absolutely stunning. The primary suite boasts an oversized soaker tub, tiled walk-in shower, large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, and laundry off the master closet which offers convenience and luxury. There are four additional spacious bedrooms with Hollywood-style Jack-and-Jill bathrooms. To top if off, the finished basement is equipped with an amazing wet bar & rec room. Purchase Option Available.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $3,800
