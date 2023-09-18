Lori Paul, M: 402-681-9371, loripaulrealtor@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lori.paul - Don't miss this fabulous 5 Bedroom Elkhorn home with great open space and fabulous finished lower level. The 2 story entry is light and bright with large family room open to kitchen and eating area. You will love the wide open kitchen w/ center island and plethora of cabinets plus walk in pantry. Drop zone area is a must off the 3 car garage. The 2nd floor laundry is conveniently located by the bedrooms. Primary suite w/ large walk in closet and dream bath w/ walk in shower. Lets not forget the Lower Level, WOW, perfect for the game day gatherings. The large bar area features your own keg taps! Rec room for family fun and 5th bedroom plus 3/4 bath. The fenced backyard has great deck space w/ pergola, hot tub and patio. Location location location...great access to schools, shopping, walking trails and so much more.