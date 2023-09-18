Kyle Fagan, M: 402-515-4664, kyle.fagan@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - OPEN SAT. 1-3 and SUN. 2-4! Discover modern luxury in this newly built 5-bed, 3-bath ranch-style home with a 3-car garage. Enjoy the spacious open concept, split bedroom floor plan, flooded with natural light, and adorned with beautiful, light-colored floors. Step onto the covered deck and admire the fully fenced yard. Large basement ready to entertain in style with a redesigned basement bar. Popular Indian Pointe is ready to welcome you to your dream home!
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $585,000
