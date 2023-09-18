Welcome Home! This stunning 2-story cul-de-sac home in Bennington is now available for new owners! With 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a host of recent upgrades, this home is ready to offer you and your family a life of comfort and style. Fully finished basement offers a ton of living space, with plenty of room to grow and entertain. The open-concept design allows for easy flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Feeds into Pine Creek Elementary. Schedule your showing today! Too many updates to name! Home has additional storage garage in the back of the fully fenced yard!
6 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Story, M: 402-706-0076, mstory@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Unique opportunity to own a private oasis minutes to everything Oma…
Kori Krause, M: 402-679-0007, kori_krause@yahoo.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Only the best will do.This amazing totally updated 1.5 story ho…
Maria Astorino, M: 402-301-6288, Mariasellsomaha@yahoo.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Former model that has never been lived in, locate…
Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - IF YOU LIKE THE BEAUTY OF CLEAN LINES, SEE THIS…
Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Start planning the pool parties at this stunning Wind…