This spacious, 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4 car garage home sits w/in the highly desired Silverleaf subdivision close to the West Dodge St corridor & the city of Elkhorn. The backyard is fully fenced & extremely private w/ all of the surrounding cover from the mature trees. It boasts a huge custom paver patio (w/ a fireplace) on this 1/2 acre lot for some lazy afternoon lounging or some evening entertaining w/ friends & family! All bedrooms on the second floor are connected to a bathroom & a w/i closet! The over 1,000 s.f. primary suite serves as an in-home getaway! It has a see-thru fireplace to the primary whirlpool tub that sits in an oversized bathroom w/ two walk-in closets, dual vanities & a walk-in tile shower. The primary also has a quiet sitting room w/ its own private deck that sits up high for viewing the evening sunsets! The home comes w/ a newly finished walkout basement, wet bar, surround sound & a large e