Mike Story, M: 402-706-0076, mstory@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Unique opportunity to own a private oasis minutes to everything Omaha has to offer! From the 5900+ finished SF to the 4.88 acres (partially wooded) backing to the Elkhorn River to the amazing saltwater pool, this property has it all! Inside you are greeted with soaring 18' ceilings, beautiful wood floors and gorgeous views. Wander to the open kitchen/family room area that has been completely remodeled, has access to the deck and is perfect for entertaining. Formal DR, office, wet bar, laundry, and 2 baths complete the main floor public spaces. Retreat to the primary suite featuring vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, fireplace, private deck and spa like bath. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms; one with a private bath while the other 2 share a Jack & Jill. The walk-out LL is spacious and incredible; 3 more bedrooms, a bathroom and wet bar. Outside you can enjoy the pool, stroll through the trees to the riverfront or si