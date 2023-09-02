Throughout our nation’s history, organized labor has led the effort to push back against employers who have no regard for the dignity, safety or well-being of the wage earners who are the backbone of our economy. While progress for the American wage earner has been attained incrementally, this Labor Day sadly recognizes a return to an issue for some powerful employers, billionaire business leaders, and elected officials that many thought was put to rest decades ago-child labor.

Child labor refers to for-profit companies maximizing profits by exploiting children to backbreaking, unsafe work on a part or full-time basis for a pittance of what any adult would be getting paid for the same work. The practice deprives children of their childhood and is harmful to their physical and mental development.

To be clear, when discussing child labor, we are not talking about a teenager getting a job to earn money, learn important skills, and build character.

Child labor has been in practice for most of human history. From the founding of our nation, children were working longer hours than most modern adults in an effort to earn money to help the family because wages were so low, and public schools were not available.

The custom of child labor reached its peak in the United States during the Industrial Revolution. In 1890, 1.5 million children aged 10-15 were employed; in 1900, 1.75 million children aged 10-15 were employed, when 16% of all workers were under the age of 16. Conditions were brutal for these children, working 6 days a week, 10-14 hours per day, in dangerous conditions at poverty wages.

Employers hired children because they were easier to control and less likely to unionize, could pay them lower wages, work them longer hours, and assign them to smaller areas on smaller machines because of their physical size.

Persistent reform efforts from organized labor to eliminate child labor throughout the 19th century finally galvanized a breakthrough in the early 20th century when nationwide sentiments began to shift.

In 1907, the National Child Labor Committee hired an American sociologist and photographer named Lewis Hine, who traveled the country by going to textile mills and coal mines to photograph kids working to document child labor in America. The photos shocked the nation.

At the same time, the burgeoning women’s movement became increasingly active on the issue, pushing for compulsory education laws that would effectively ban child labor by mandating school attendance. This push proved highly effective. By 1918, all states had compulsory schooling laws on the books.

The efforts culminated with the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938. Signed into law by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, this law establishes federal child labor provisions that are still in place.

After 85 years, it is reasonable to wonder why the moral calamity of child labor is an issue once again.

With companies struggling to hire workers, some in the business community have funded efforts to support rolling back child labor restrictions.

According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, in the past two years, at least fourteen (14) states have enacted or proposed laws rolling back child-labor protections they had previously passed which enhanced the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

For example, Iowa introduced a law that would allow 14-year-olds to work in meat coolers; Wisconsin introduced a bill that would allow workers as young as 14 to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants, down from 18.

Immigration advocates say the loosening of child labor rules poses the greatest threat to migrant children, who are already more vulnerable to exploitation.

Predictably, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of minors employed in violation of child labor laws increased 37% in the last year. McDonalds was fined for employing 305 minors, some as young as 10 years old in 62 stores throughout the country. Packers Sanitation Services paid a $1.5 million fine for employing 102 children, some as young as 12 years old, to work in meatpacking facilities in eight states, including Nebraska.

Labor Day, a celebration of the social and economic achievements of the American wage earner, is a reminder to heed the words of former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, in which she said “If we can’t begin to agree on the fundamentals, such as the elimination of the most abusive forms of child labor, then we really are not ready to march forward into the future.”