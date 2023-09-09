Growing up in the small town of East Moline, Illinois, in the 1960’s, going to the public library was part of life. If I close my eyes, I can almost smell the musty basement where the summer program was held. It’s the library that inspired my passion for books, reading and libraries. It’s the same library where my dad, the son of immigrants from Belgium, studied after school. He excelled – graduating with honors from college and law school. In addition to a love of reading, he left me and my siblings with values including the importance of giving back, that continue to guide us.

Fast forward a few decades, now in a role I did not envision, trying to raise funds for the Keene Memorial Library Expansion project. People sometimes ask me why they should donate to the library. Some see it as the City’s responsibility. But philanthropy, the giving of time and money to help make one’s community better, has historically been a unique aspect of virtually all public libraries.

In 1903, Fremont was one of the first cities in Nebraska to receive money from the legendary philanthropist Andrew Carnegie for a public library that served Fremont for many years. Then in 1971, Hazel Keene donated $200,000 to help build Keene Memorial Library and spur other contributions. It’s mind boggling to think that in today’s dollars her donation would be the equivalent of over $1 million dollars. Then, being a forward thinker, she set aside funds in her Trust, knowing the library would need future improvements.

In these challenging economic times when the price of everything seems to be increasing, we need a strong public library more than ever. With a 12% poverty rate and over 40% of FPS students qualifying for the free and reduced lunch program, our library provides necessary resources such as Wi-Fi, computers, and public printers to those who need them. Last year, KML recorded over 38,000 Wi-Fi logins, 4,442 logins to public computers, and over 20,000 pages were printed. In addition, 18,794 people attended over 500 sponsored programs, and that doesn’t begin to cover all of it.

Today’s libraries still have plenty of books, but they’re also community hubs providing access to technology, programs, and meeting spaces. The soon-to-be-complete renovation and expansion of Keene Memorial Library is a great project that will serve the Fremont area and visitors for decades into the future.

As a former runner, this project and raising the needed funds feels like completing a marathon. After a good start, we’re now in the last mile hoping to finish strong (but also a bit tired). I am extremely thankful for the more than 200 individuals, businesses, organizations, and foundations who have already supported this project. If you would still like to be part of long-term community impact, please consider a donation, of any amount — large or small, to this enduring and iconic library facility that positively impacts so many lives.