A story of Superman and Lois

Because I work at a newspaper, people sometimes call me Lois.

The reference comes from the Superman comics which features an ambitious reporter named Lois Lane who works at a newspaper dubbed “The Daily Planet.”

Lois works alongside mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent.

Funny thing, Clark always disappears when an amazing crime-fighting hero — called Superman — comes to save the day in Metropolis.

Lois and Clark were just comic book characters to me until 1988.

That’s when I started dating Chuck McKeighan. We hadn’t dated long when it was obvious that marriage was on the horizon for us.

I remember one time when we walked into Arby’s in Fremont to get something to eat.

Friendly Arby’s owner Jim Hill was manning the counter.

“Hey, it’s Lois and Clark,” he called out.

Everybody in line turned around and looked at us.

We started laughing.

Jim used that cheerful greeting more than once.

One day, the Rev. Bill Howell, then pastor of my church, stopped by Arby’s.

Bill flashed a big smile when he saw me.

“Hey Lois, I hear you’ve met your Superman,” he said.

The Superman theme stuck.

I bought a Burger King kids’ meal when I learned it contained a Superman toy.

That Superman was featured on the groom’s cake when Chuck and I got married.

Years passed and I was pretty happy being married to my Superman.

Then in February 2013, Chuck was in a one-car accident that shattered the T-12 vertebrae in his spine. He had a successful surgery, but coded days later.

And about 10 days after that, my Superman died.

I’ve told several people, who never met Chuck, that they would have liked him.

Chuck was a good-natured man who loved God, kids, family, dogs, music, cars, comic books and cooking.

He loved putting things together whether it was a meal or a car.

Family and friends still talk about the incredible cheesecake and barbecue brisket he made.

He never got to meet our soon-to-be 3-year-old grandchildren, Ethan and Emilee, but Chuck was crazy about Matt, now 12 years old.

Chuck was so excited about buying Matt a little electric car at what would be our last Christmas together in 2012.

Matt was just 2 when Chuck died, but a couple years later my grandson and daughter-in-law, Rachel, took me out for a special day.

It was April 14, 2015 – what would have been Chuck and my 25th wedding anniversary.

People in grief groups say you should plan something special on holidays, birthdays and anniversaries.

My sons, Mike and Zach, were working that day, but Rachel and Matt took me to Omaha for lunch. Rachel and I got our hair styled, then we all went for cupcakes and out for dinner.

It was starting to get dark when we returned to Fremont.

We’d planned to release a couple balloons at Chuck’s grave.

Rachel and Matt waited in the car as I hurried into Baker’s to get helium-filled balloons.

I noticed a round, red balloon with the words, “I love you.”

And then it saw it.

There was a balloon featuring Superman.

I don’t think I’ve seen one since.

But that night, the store had a Superman balloon.

I hurriedly bought that balloon and the red one.

It was dark when we reached the cemetery.

Rachel pulled out her phone and started making a video. Matt began humming the Superman song and Rachel had me explain that I was Lois Lane and Chuck was my Superman.

“I love you Chuck. You’ll always be my Superman,” I said.

Suddenly, Matt shared his own thoughts.

“I love you. I miss you,” Matt said in his little child voice.

Matt looked up into the sky.

“Have a good time, Grandpa Chuck,” Matt said waving like you do when someone’s going away on a trip.

Matt turned to me with a question.

“Do you think he’ll hear me up in the sky?” Matt asked.

I said, “yes,” just before Matt told Grandpa Chuck goodbye again.

Rachel counted to three.

I let the “I love you” balloon fly into night sky and Matt let Superman loose.

Superman sailed upward into the darkness.

The other night I watched the video. Years have passed and it’s amazing to see how much Matt has grown.

I’m also amazed at the goodness of our God, who finds the most incredible ways to bring us comfort in a world of hurt.

Of all the balloons at the store, what’s the likelihood that I’d find one featuring Superman – right before we planned to go to the cemetery?

As I sit writing with my little dog, Miracle, in my lap, I think about Jesus.

Our Savior lost people he loved, too.

In the New Testament book of John, we learn about Christ’s friends Mary, Martha and Lazarus, who live in the village of Bethany.

At one point, Lazarus becomes very ill and his sisters send for Jesus.

You’d think Jesus would rush to reach the village, but he stays where he is for two more days.

As Jesus and his disciples set out, our Lord already knows Lazarus has died.

Nobody sent Jesus an email or text or called his cell phone.

He knew because he’s the son of God.

When Christ reaches Bethany, there’s no doubt Lazarus is dead.

He’s already been in a tomb four days.

When Martha learns Jesus is in town, she hurriedly leaves her house — filled with mourners — to meet him.

Jesus tells Martha her brother will rise again.

Then Christ says something that has comforted Christians for centuries.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies....” Jesus says.

Martha gets her sister, Mary, and other mourners and they follow Jesus.

Christ sees all the weeping people and is deeply moved in his spirit.

And he weeps.

Other mourners notice Christ’s grief.

“See how he loved him!” some mourners say.

Jesus orders the stone to be rolled away from the tomb and calls for Lazarus.

And Lazarus walks out of that tomb.

If Jesus knew he was going to raise Lazarus from the dead, why did he weep?

Could it be his deep empathy for hurting people? Did Christ feel some of the anger and frustration grieving people experience when a loved one dies?

Death is a terrible thief.

It robs us of loved ones and all the experiences we might have shared.

People grieved deeply when Christ died that horrible death on a cross, but then had the joy of his resurrection. Christ died so those who believe in him can have eternal life.

People say the comic book Superman is immortal, but I know the real Superman is the one who died for me.

And who lives to give me hope of spending eternity with him and a guy who used to be called, Clark Kent, when he went to Arby’s.