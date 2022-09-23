Most of the time, it doesn’t pay to dwell on the question: “What if?”

Years ago, a pastor said I might second guess myself regarding a decision I’d made about my late father.

The pastor probably thought I’d agonize about whether I should have handled things differently.

“Don’t do that,” the pastor said. “You did the best you could at the time with the knowledge you had.”

That’s comforted me for years.

So – unless I think it could keep me from making future mistakes – I try to steer clear of asking the “What If” questions regarding situations I can’t do anything about now.

But lately, I’ve been reading a book by Shannon Bream called “The Women of the Bible Speak.”

And I’ve been thinking about “What if” questions in a positive way.

In her book, Shannon talks about 16 women and the lessons they provide us today.

She compares the lives of women in pairs like the rival sisters Leah and Rachel and unexpected heroes like Esther and Rahab.

Her first chapters involve two women we don’t often hear about: Sarah and Hagar.

Sarah and her husband, Abraham, were ancestors of our Savior Jesus.

But at first, it didn’t look like they’d become anybody’s ancestors, because they couldn’t have a child.

Don’t you think they prayed for years asking God to help them?

Thousands of years before infertility clinics, this ancient-day duo did what we all must do:

They waited and depended on God.

Many years pass and eventually Sarah handles the situation like other ancient-day people.

She gives her slave, Hagar, to Abraham to have a child for them.

OK. Raise your hand if you think this was not a good idea.

Shannon notes in her book that God has already promised Abraham that an heir will come from his own body.

Apparently, Sarah assumes she isn’t part of that equation.

Abraham goes along with Sarah’s idea and the next thing we know Hagar is going to have his child.

When she realizes she’s pregnant, Hagar starts to despise Sarah, who mistreats her.

Hagar flees into the desert. There, an angel of the Lord tells her she’ll have a son named Ishmael and says God will increase her descendants until they’re too numerous to count.

The angel also says Ishmael will be a wild donkey of a man and live in hostility toward all his brothers.

After hearing this, Hagar becomes the first person in the Bible to give God a name. She calls him “El Ro-i,” which means “the God of seeing.”

“You are the God who sees me,” Hagar says.

Lots of stuff happens after that.

The angel tells Hagar to go back to Sarah and submit to her.

So she does.

Hagar gives birth to Ishmael, when Abraham is 86 years old.

When Abraham is 99, God tells him that Sarah will have a son.

God says Sarah will be the mother of nations and kings will come from her.

Guess what happens?

Sarah, at age 90, has a son and they name him Isaac.

After some time, Sarah sees Ishmael mocking Isaac.

She tells Abraham to send Hagar and Ishmael away.

This is tough for Abraham, but he sends the two off after God tells him they’ll be OK.

The Scriptures don’t talk about Hagar and Ishmael’s reaction to the news.

But can you imagine the rejection, resentment and fear they would have experienced?

Hagar and Ishmael are sent out into the desert, where she figures they’ll die.

Yet, they’re not alone.

God hears Hagar crying. An angel tells Hagar that God will make Ishmael into a great nation. God opens Hagar’s eyes and she sees a well of water.

The Scriptures say God was with Ishmael as he grew up and that he lived in the desert and became an archer.

Here’s where Shannon asks some thought-provoking questions.

She wonders how Sarah’s

and Hagar’s lives would have been different if they’d found a way to connect with each other, forgive, and understand each other’s grief.

For years, Sarah lived with the misery of not being able to give birth to a child.

Being able to have a son in those times meant security. Women didn’t work outside the home and depended on men to provide for them.

If their husbands died, they couldn’t go get a job at Arby’s or someplace else. There was no Social Security.

Ancient-day women who had children gained a certain status.

Moreover, it was seen as a blessing from God and women who couldn’t have children seemed to think they’d gotten on his bad side.

They were humiliated.

Slaves had it even worse.

As Shannon points out, slaves were seen as property, kind of like furniture, in the eyes of people back then.

I think it sounds sad, but when Hagar became pregnant with Ishmael, she probably thought she finally had value.

Shannon wonders if Hagar figured she wouldn’t have to do menial labor since she was now carrying Abraham’s child.

I’ve been thinking about this.

Put yourself in Hagar’s sandals.

Would you want to fix breakfast for Sarah if you had morning sickness?

Nobody probably told Hagar to sleep in a little later if she was tired or fetched her favorite food in the middle of the night.

The Bible doesn’t say if Hagar had morning sickness or was tired. It doesn’t say if she was expected to do any heavy lifting.

But I wonder if Hagar thought she should be treated like the No. 1 wife, instead of as a concubine, since she was able to have a baby.

Whatever Hagar thought, she didn’t like Sarah anymore.

Yet Shannon asks interesting questions, like “What if Hagar had reached out to Sarah with compassion?”

I think it must have been very painful for Sarah to see someone else do something for Abraham that she couldn’t.

At the same time, Shannon wonders what would have happened if Sarah had been able to overlook Hagar’s disrespect, recognizing how insecure she felt.

Shannon notes that both women were valued by God.

And she wonders what would have occurred if they’d reflected on that.

Isaac became an ancestor of the Jews. Ishmael became an ancestor of the Arabs.

Shannon again asks interesting questions like:

What if Ishmael and Isaac had grown up together as beloved brothers? She suggests that human hearts and even the map of the world would have been different.

She also makes us think about what future maps our hearts could change if we reached out in compassion.

Shannon has lots of good thoughts and I suspect I’ll gain more insights from reading the rest of her book.

You know, there have been – and still are—many good “What if” questions like:

What if we could put a man on the moon?

What if we can help kids who are struggling to learn in school?

And what if we can find a way to help more people come to know the love of God, who sent his only son, Jesus, to die to pay the penalty for our sins so we can spend eternity with them in a place devoid of pain, fear and death?

That’s got to be one of the best “What if” questions of all.