Avoiding doors that lead to trouble

1. Don’t look. I love what Robert Morris says in his “From Dream to Destiny”** book. He says impurity begins with the eye.

Ever heard someone say, “I’ll just look — I’m not going to buy”? If you look at homes, you’re going to buy a house; if you look at cars, you’re going to buy a car.

You may not be able to help it, if you’re caught off guard — but the second look is lust, he said.

In his book, Morris relates how he asked his wife, Debbie, to help keep him accountable.

And she did.

One day they were at a swimming pool and a woman walked by. Robert was looking at that woman a little too long, when his wife pinched him hard on the back of his arm. After several pinches like that, he quit looking.

2. Be accountable. I encourage people to find another Christian person in whom they can be honest and confide — who will help keep them accountable. I refer to these helpers as wingmen. We all have blind spots, but — if we’re honest with them — our wingmen can tell us when we’re headed for a nosedive.

I love and appreciate the wingwomen whom God has put in my life.