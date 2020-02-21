Avoiding doors that lead to trouble

It was a door I never should have opened.
And I opened it more than once.
Even now, I remember the dark atmosphere, the colored floor panels and the mirrored ball that hung from the ceiling.
I should have avoided that place where men and women went to meet amid beverages and bouncy music.
That was a long time ago. But last week, I read a devotional with a message I wish I’d seen back then.
The devotion is in Jonathan Cahn’s “The Book of Mysteries.”* It’s written like a novel in which someone traveling through a desert learns about the treasures in God’s word.
In this particular devotion, a teacher asks his student, who appears to be male, how to deal with temptation.
The student says to resist it.
But the teacher goes further, referring to passages from the Old Testament book of Proverbs, chapter 5, which warns about keeping far away from a seductress.
And to not come near the door of her house.
The teacher says it’s not enough to stay away from temptation, but we must aim to stay away from the door of temptation.
“Think about it,” says the teacher, “which is more alluring, a person trying to seduce you or the door?”
“The person, of course.”
“Which is more tempting, a substance that would addict you or the door?”
“The substance.”
“And which is more likely to harm you or make you fear, a dangerous situation or a door?
“The dangerous situation, of course.”
Thus, the teacher explains that the door isn’t the temptation, nor the sin.
The door is that which would lead the person to the temptation and the sin.
So the teacher tells the student to make it his aim not only to avoid the temptation — but to locate the door to the temptation and then stay as far away from it as possible.
What is that door for you?
Is it the door to a bar?
To the home of someone you know you should avoid?
For some of us, it might be the door to the refrigerator.
Or that store where we might be tempted to overspend.
Or the theater that’s showing a movie we shouldn’t see.
Some doors aren’t made of wood, steel or glass.
They aren’t really doors at all.
Instead, they’re the book we shouldn’t read, the TV show we shouldn’t watch or the internet site we must avoid.
They’re the text we shouldn’t send, the song we shouldn’t listen to or the call we shouldn’t make.
Temptation is so pervasive in our society. It can weave its way into something that seems innocent at first.
That’s why we must be ever mindful of the doors.
It’s much easier to switch TV channels, turn off the radio and stay far away from places of temptation rather than let ourselves get too close — and become drawn right into a vortex.
We find a powerful Old Testament story of a man who should have closed the door to temptation while he still had the chance.
His name was David and this account starts in 2 Samuel, chapter 11.
It begins with King David, who’s at home in Jerusalem in the spring when most other rulers are off to war.
He gets up from bed one evening and goes to roof of his palace. From there, he sees a beautiful woman bathing.
David could have closed the door to lust by looking away, praying to God for help to resist temptation and even calling for one of his several wives.
But he sends someone to find out about the woman.
David learns her name is Bathsheba and she’s married. David could have shut the door right there.
Yet he sends someone to get Bathsheba and he sleeps with her.
Bathsheba becomes pregnant and David tries to cover up the affair by having her husband Uriah — an incredibly loyal soldier — set up to be killed in battle.
For years, David and his family will pay the price for what he did. David and Bathsheba’s baby dies. One of David’s adult sons attacks his half sister. That son will be killed by a half brother, who later drives David and other family members out of the palace, until this son is killed, too.
Besides the loss of precious children, David will face pain and humiliation in many ways.
Temptation can lead us to terrible places we never wanted to go, but we’re often hard-pressed to think of the potential consequences when we’re in the midst of strong emotion.
It’s why we’re told to make up our minds — ahead of time — that we’re not going to do certain things.
In my younger years, I let myself fall into the quicksand of temptation.
Here are things I’m doing now to try to avoid the doors.
1. Don’t look. I love what Robert Morris says in his “From Dream to Destiny”** book. He says impurity begins with the eye.
Ever heard someone say, “I’ll just look — I’m not going to buy”? If you look at homes, you’re going to buy a house; if you look at cars, you’re going to buy a car.
You may not be able to help it, if you’re caught off guard — but the second look is lust, he said.
In his book, Morris relates how he asked his wife, Debbie, to help keep him accountable.
And she did.
One day they were at a swimming pool and a woman walked by. Robert was looking at that woman a little too long, when his wife pinched him hard on the back of his arm. After several pinches like that, he quit looking.
2. Be accountable. I encourage people to find another Christian person in whom they can be honest and confide — who will help keep them accountable. I refer to these helpers as wingmen. We all have blind spots, but — if we’re honest with them — our wingmen can tell us when we’re headed for a nosedive.
I love and appreciate the wingwomen whom God has put in my life.
3. Flee temptation. The Old Testament tells the story of Joseph who was sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph became the slave of a man named Potiphar, whose wife wanted to have an extramarital affair with the young slave. Joseph ran from her. We need to run, too — and not even be alone with people with whom we could fall into temptation.
4. Be on guard. Years ago, author and speaker Beth Moore wrote a Bible study called “When Godly People Do Ungodly Things — Arming Yourself in the Age of Seduction.”***
In reading stories of Christians who’d fallen into sin, Moore realized how people were caught off guard by an onslaught of temptation.
At the time, many felt like they’d just entered a new season of growth in their walk with God. They were vulnerable, because they were euphoric and not watching.
I believe temptation can happen when we’re on top of the world as much as when we’re lonely and vulnerable.
Moore shared ways to become seduce-proof, which include: being happy in the faith; abstaining from evil; praying without ceasing; and being grateful.
“An unsatisfied soul should never be ignored,” Moore writes.
Moore believes ongoing feelings of dissatisfaction are red flags that must be inspected. These feeling may mean something vital is missing.
“We need to seek the Lord without delay,” she says.
I remember the voids that helped lead me to doors from which I should have stayed far away.
Am I void-free now? No, but I know the Lord can fill me with his love and strength.
And I want to be vigilant and steer clear of doors that lead where I should not go.
* “The Book of Mysteries,” Jonathan Cahn, Frontline Publishing, copyright 2016, 2018.
** “From Dream to Destiny—The Ten Tests You Must Go Through to Fulfill God’s Purpose for Your Life,” Robert Morris, Regal Books, copyright 2005.
***“When Godly People Do Ungodly Things—Arming Yourself in the Age of Seduction,” Beth Moore, Lifeway Press, 2003.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.