Avoiding the wolf in life

I never forgot Cantor Leo Fettman.
Decades ago, Leo spoke at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools. I was a young reporter covering Leo’s story.
Leo survived the horrors of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.
Born in Hungary, Leo was a teenager when he and his family were rousted from their home and moved to a Jewish ghetto.
Leo and his family later were loaded into a train box car bound for Auschwitz.
Children and elderly people were left in the train cars at the concentration camp.
Later, Nazis threw children — those who’d died in the box cars and others still alive — out of the train.
Parents who tried to catch or help their children were shot along with their little ones.
Leo showed one photograph of a young mother being murdered by a Nazi.
“The Nazis constantly took pictures and I’m glad,” Leo said, “because if it weren’t for these pictures and movies who would believe us?”
He showed another photograph of two men, each with the Star of David sewn on their coats.
One man was Leo’s brother and the other was their father, shortly before the older man met his death in the gas chambers.
Leo and his brother, Sandor, 21, watched their parents and grandmother being led to a nearby building for a “shower.”
They heard the shouting, cursing, yelling and crying of people in the building, while an orchestra nearby loudly played music to drown out the cries.
But Leo heard another sound coming from the building:
Some of the dying victims were singing, “I believe in God.”
“I turned to my brother and said, ‘Hell, what God?’” Leo said, adding, “That was the first time and hopefully the last time I will ever question God.”
Students listening to Leo’s talk sat motionless as he told how some Jews, who weren’t quite dead, were burned in the ovens of Auschwitz’s crematory.
Leo was forced to work in six different labor camps and at one point attempted suicide.
Afterward, he was singled out for punishment. He worked a day without food and a Nazi beat him if he stopped to catch his breath.
That same Nazi later broke Leo’s leg, which healed in a bent position, leaving him disabled.
Russian soldiers liberated the Durnhau labor camp where Leo stayed with other sick prisoners. Two Russian soldiers took him back to Hungary, where he had several operations on his leg. He came to the United States in 1960.
Leo and his wife, Annette, lived in Omaha. After hearing him speak publicly, I went to their home where he taught me about kosher foods for a Tribune cooking page.
Despite everything he’d been through, Leo maintained a remarkable sense of humor.
I remember asking him about something I read in the Old Testament.
“What Old Testament?” he said, smiling. “We only have one testament.”
I laughed as I realized his point. What Christians call the Old Testament is the story of God and the Jewish people, ancestors of Christ.
The New Testament focuses on Jesus and tells how his disciples were first called Christians at Antioch (now in Turkey).
Many years have passed since I talked to Leo, but I thought about him while reading Jonathan Cahn’s devotional, “The Book of Mysteries.”
One devotional talks about how wolves represent evil in the Scriptures.
Please let me say here that I personally have always liked wolves — the real animals — probably because they remind me of dogs, which I love.
But as Jonathan says, they’re used to symbolize those who seek to destroy God’s people with the devil being the ultimate evil one.
The Scriptures speak of the Jewish people as being a flock attacked by predators.
In the devotional, a teacher asks a student to tell who’s been the most evil of the predators.
“The Nazis … Hitler,” his student replies.
The teacher paints a picture with words, telling how Jewish people were hunted down and led as sheep to the slaughter.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the name Hitler was given from birth — Adolf — means wolf.
Hitler named his military headquarters, Wolfsschanze, which means wolf’s lair. He called another headquarters, Wolfsschluct, meaning wolf’s gorge.
Hitler’s closest friends called him “Wolf.”
That sounds creepy to me.
Jonathan goes on to say: “The greatest enemy of the Jewish people, God’s flock, was named ‘the wolf.’”
As Christians, we are part of God’s flock, too.
Who can protect and save us from the wolf?
Jonathan points to the Jesus, the Messiah, who in God’s word so lovingly says: “I am the Good Shepherd … who lays down his life for his sheep.”
Some 2,000 years ago, Jesus died a horrific death on a cross to pay the price for our sins. None of us is perfect, but if we repent of our sins and ask Christ to come into our hearts and be our Savior we can go to heaven.
God gives us the Holy Spirit who is our helper, comforter and guide. God speaks to us through his word and his Spirit.
As we pray, read the Bible and see how God works in our lives, we can come to know and grow even closer to him.
Our Lord Jesus is the Good Shepherd.
And as Jonathan says, “We must walk as close as possible to the Shepherd, and as far as possible from the wolf … stay as far away from temptation as you can, and as close as you can to the Lord.”
Jonathan reminds us of Psalm 23, which in part reads: “The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul….”
This week, I learned Leo died on April 22. He was 96. He was an ordained rabbi (a teacher) and cantor (who leads in song and prayer).
I learned some interesting things from Leo and I regret not seeing him again before his death and sharing my faith, which has grown so much since our interviews.
I’ll remember his humor.
After Leo finished his talk at Bergan, the students and teachers gave him a standing ovation.
“I must be doing something wrong at the synagogue,” Leo joked. “They never stand up for me there.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.