Avoiding the wolf in life

Leo and his brother, Sandor, 21, watched their parents and grandmother being led to a nearby building for a “shower.”

They heard the shouting, cursing, yelling and crying of people in the building, while an orchestra nearby loudly played music to drown out the cries.

But Leo heard another sound coming from the building:

Some of the dying victims were singing, “I believe in God.”

“I turned to my brother and said, ‘Hell, what God?’” Leo said, adding, “That was the first time and hopefully the last time I will ever question God.”

Students listening to Leo’s talk sat motionless as he told how some Jews, who weren’t quite dead, were burned in the ovens of Auschwitz’s crematory.

Leo was forced to work in six different labor camps and at one point attempted suicide.

Afterward, he was singled out for punishment. He worked a day without food and a Nazi beat him if he stopped to catch his breath.

That same Nazi later broke Leo’s leg, which healed in a bent position, leaving him disabled.