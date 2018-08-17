How do you know God exists?
Last week, I was reading in the New Testament book of Colossians when I came across a verse that has meant so much to me.
It refers to Jesus and says this:
“He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” (Colossians 1:17)
One of the first columns I wrote back in 2008, when I started writing “Spiritual Spinach,” was about something called Laminin.
My friend, Sharon Steinbach, sent me a video of evangelist Louie Giglio, who said a microbiologist told him about Laminin — the cell adhesion protein molecule.
Giglio said Laminin is what steel rods are when inserted into concrete — they hold it together.
Laminin is the glue that holds our cells together.
Next, Giglio showed a diagram and a photo of Laminin.
Guess what it looks like?
The glue that keeps us together is shaped like a cross.
I looked up Laminin on the Internet, and sure enough, there were diagrams and photographs showing this cross-shaped type of glue.
That was exciting.
And as someone who used lots of glue when doing my student teaching in art, I loved the connection between the gooey, white stuff and how Christ holds us together.
Jesus is our glue.
After re-reading that column this week, I hopped on the Internet and checked to see if snopes.com had anything about Laminin.
Years ago, my aunt Ena told me about this online, fact-checking site designed to sort out truth from myths. I’ve used it and I understand other journalists have as well.
I went to the site, where it talked about the claim that the cross-like shape of the Laminin molecule is evidence of God’s hand in creation of the human form.
It declared that to be false.
But hold on.
The site contends that the structure of Laminin predates — by many thousands of years — the Christian accounts of the life of Jesus.
Well, of course.
We know creation took place long before Christ ever walked on this earth.
Page through the Old Testament and you can read centuries of accounts of the lives of people like Adam, Noah, Moses, Ruth and David—who lived long before Jesus was born.
The site also says the cross-like shape is found in elements created naturally or — as it states — accidentally as in the case where two beams formed a cross after the World Trade Center attacks in 2001.
I would beg to differ as to whether that Trade Center cross was an accident as opposed to one way God let people know he was with them in the midst of their pain.
But I kept reading.
The site also says the shape could be reminiscent of many shapes, ranging from a sword to a mermaid. The site contends that it’s uncertain whether the form of the actual crucifixion device was a stake, T-shape or cross.
But foremost, it contends that molecular diagrams are designed just to represent the structures — and may not be exact reproductions of the molecules themselves.
And it shows one picture of EHS-Laminin, which to me kind of looks like a microscope, not a cross.
I started looking for articles about snopes and found that some people believe it is biased.
A Forbes website story by contributing writer Kalev Leetaru in 2016 also cites a Daily Mail article, which questions if the site could be trusted as a “neutral arbiter of truth.”
Leetaru, who got little response from David Mikkelson, founder of Snopes, concludes that before people rush to such fact-checking organizations, they need more understanding of how they function. Leetaru expressed concerns and said these fact-checking organizations must be more transparent.
So where do we go for truth?
We can read all sorts of Internet articles. We can call sources on both sides of an issue.
After that, we proceed with caution. Time, patience, research and circumstances can be great revealers of truth.
As for myself, I do whatever research I can. I pray. I depend on God’s word and the leading of the Holy Spirit to guide me to truth.
We will hear of many mysteries.
For example, people have wondered about the Shroud of Turin, a cloth bearing the negative image of a man said to be Jesus.
You can read articles saying this is the real deal. You can read stories saying it isn’t.
Who are you to believe?
Maybe that’s not the point.
I decided a long time ago that while things like the Shroud of Turin can interesting, mysterious and even heart-warming that I wasn’t going to base my faith on them.
Why?
Partly because someone can come along and tell you it’s all a sham.
And then your faith can take a dip.
But more than that, I don’t need such things to prove to me that God is real and working in my life.
I’ve seen too much evidence of him at work already.
I know what is it to be reading Scripture and have the words all but jump off the page and know he’s talking to me.
Or to feel the gentle nudge or word of the Holy Spirit, guiding me and giving me comfort.
I’ve seen impossible situations work out in ways I never dreamed they could after I sought God for help.
And I’ve heard and read and even written about people who’ve experienced the same types of things.
Isn’t that checking your sources? Can we all be wrong?
How many “coincidences” does someone have to experience before they acknowledge a loving God who has good plans for them?
Read through the Scriptures and you can find centuries of experiences of people who encountered God in amazing ways. You can find men and women who went to their deaths for the Gospel.
People still do so today.
Are they all insane? Confused? Misled?
Want a fact-checker? How about Lee Strobel, an atheist-turned-Christian and former award-winning legal writer of The Chicago Tribune, who set out to disprove Christianity and ended up writing “A Case for Christ”?
I’ve heard of J. Warner Wallace, said to be a vocal atheist until he took an expansive look at Christianity.
Wallace is a cold-case homicide detective, who’s used his nationally recognized skills to look at the evidence and eyewitnesses behind the Christian beliefs.
So where does this leave us when it comes to Laminin?
Maybe where we started.
I’ve seen more than one molecule that looks like the cross and just one that looks like the microscope.
And as I said back in 2008, I wouldn’t be surprised if God left his fingerprints inside those he made in his own image.
It’s like a painter signing his name on a fine piece of artwork.
But no matter the shape of Laminin or the whether the face on the Shroud of Turin’s is that of Christ, I know my God has left his mark on me.
Jesus really is my glue. He’s held me together through tough and terrible times. He’s lifted pain from me in ways I cannot explain and given me hope.
Our God is undeniably big and wondrous. There are many things we can’t explain in this life, but I know our God is faithful and trustworthy.
Because I’ve seen his faithfulness.
Lived it and believed it.
And that is the best evidence I know.