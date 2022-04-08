Becoming a modern-day Ananias

When you think of Bible heroes, what names come to mind?

David?

Joshua?

Gideon?

David earned a spot in the Heroes Hall of Fame when he killed the wicked warrior Goliath.

After Moses died, Joshua led the Israelites into the Promised Land.

Gideon, the guy who could have been voted “Least Likely to Succeed,” – at least by his own description – led 300 Israelites to win a major battle against their enemies.

These men succeeded only with God’s help and went on to experience a certain amount of renown in their own lifetimes.

But there’s a man in the New Testament who never killed a giant or led an army or won major battles.

Yet I believe he demonstrated great bravery combined with a quiet and abiding trust in God.

We know him as Ananias.

Not to be confused by another New Testament guy with the same name who paid a big price for being dishonest, this Ananias lived in Damascus.

He was a faithful follower of Christ. His story is in the book of Acts, Chapter nine.

By now, a man named Saul has been persecuting Christians.

But Saul gets a wakeup call of the heavenly kind while on his way to Damascus to have Christians thrown in prison.

Jesus stops Saul on the road – right in the middle of his evil intentions - and gives him new marching orders.

Saul is blinded in the process and led into the city.

Here’s where Ananias comes in.

The Lord calls to Ananias in a vision and the faithful disciple responds with “Yes, Lord.”

It’s always good to say “yes” to God.

But Ananias doesn’t sound so sure about continuing to say “yes” when the Lord tells him what he’s supposed to do.

“Go to the house of Judas (not Iscariot) on Straight Street and ask for a man from Tarsus named Saul, for he is praying,” the Lord begins.

I wonder if a chill went down Ananias’ spine when he heard about Saul.

The Lord continues:

“In a vision (Saul) has seen a man named Ananias come and place his hands on him to restore his sight.”

Ananias explains why this doesn’t seem like a great idea.

“Lord,” Ananias answers, “I have heard many reports about this man and all the harm he has done to your holy people in Jerusalem.”

In other words: “Have you read the latest copy of ‘The Jerusalem News’? This guy is really dangerous. He’s done major damage to Christians.”

Worse yet, the big religious leaders have given Saul the power to arrest any people who call themselves Christians.

The Lord isn’t dissuaded.

“Go!” the Lord says, “This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel.”

Was Ananias scared?

The Bible doesn’t tell us. It just says Ananias goes to that house on Straight Street.

Then – placing his hands on Saul – Ananias says: “Brother Saul, the Lord Jesus, who appeared to you on the road as you were coming here, has sent me so you may see again and be filled with the Holy Spirit.”

Immediately, something like scales fall from Saul’s eyes and he can see again.

Read further and you’ll discover that Saul becomes the Apostle Paul, who wrote much of the New Testament.

Personally, I think Paul’s God-fueled writing is some of the most beautiful and inspirational ever - and I’m not the only one who thinks so.

Recently, I was listening to a sermon by Steve Carter, a pastor who spoke at Saddleback Church in California.

Steve poses an interesting question:

“What if Saul never said ‘yes’ to Christ?”

We might have lost all these wonderful writings.

Today, people say the church needs more folks like Paul.

But – Steve says – we don’t get a Paul unless an Ananias shows up.

He offers an example. Steve says he didn’t grow up in a Christian home.

But he admired a couple of young Christians.

When Steve was in seventh grade, he wanted to be like two high school students, Dominic and Nathan. They were leaders. They were funny and liked sports.

They began taking Steve to a fast food restaurant and talking to him about God.

Six months later, Steve was baptized. Steve later baptized his parents.

Steve went on to become part of some amazing experiences, including one where he led some Palestinian soldiers to faith in Christ.

Another time, Steve was part of a team that brought money to African women so they could start businesses to help their families and church.

Steve is a speaker, author and podcast host and former lead pastor of Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago.

Recently, he enthusiastically proclaimed the Gospel at Saddleback Church, which is said to serve a weekly global audience of 40,000.

It’s amazing to think Steve’s road to ministry began with two high school kids.

But what if Dominic and Nathan hadn’t said “yes” to God’s prompting to talk to a seventh-grader named Steve?

Steve believes God whispers and prompts us to be part of his plan, too.

The problem is many of us are too distracted, insecure, stressed or don’t have an ear tuned to heaven.

Yet when we believe God wants to whisper and use us as part of his redemptive plan, it changes:

* The way we enter every room.

* The way we see people.

* The way we experience God.

“And I’ll tell you what, friends,” Steve says, “your faith and your relationship and your ability to hear God and live for God is radically changed.”

Steve gives suggestions on how to be an everyday Ananias.

First, he says we must live deep with Jesus. I think that means praying and studying his word, talking to him often and listening.

Steve says we show up to places with expectation, knowing God is there – whether it’s a coffee shop, a clothing store or wherever. And we’re seeking God to see who he might have us engage with.

We look for the moments and we relate to everyone.

It’s true we’re all different. Steve likes sports. I like kids, dogs, art and lots of other stuff. We find ways to relate. We can share our stories.

Steve also says we need to affirm people. For instance, if they’re patient, we tell them so.

Please let me say I do best when don’t try to do things in my own strength or agenda, but rely on the Holy Spirit, who leads me into conversations I never expected.

It’s true that we may offer to tell someone about Christ or invite them to church and they’ll say “no.”

Here’s where Steve mentions TV show producer Mark Burnett. He says some shows Mark pitches to companies get rejected.

So Mark has learned to understand NO as an acronym for Next Opportunity.

We don’t have control over what someone will say when we share our story or invite them to church. The only thing we have control over is whether we’ll say “yes” to what God’s asking of us.

“Now, if I’m weird, that makes it very easy for them to say, ‘no,’” Steve says. “So the No. 1 rule is ‘Don’t be weird.’”

I’m glad Ananias said “yes” to God and didn’t get “weird” with Saul.

He just tenderly and bravely did what God told him to do.

And a couple thousand years later, we’re still benefiting from that “yes.”

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

