Bible times people had great faith

Lori Potter is a hall of famer.

During her 35-year career with the Kearney Hub, Lori has been one of Nebraska’s most respected agriculture and natural resources journalists.

Lori recently joined an elite group of women honored for their careers in journalism.

On Oct. 9, she was inducted into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame in Grand Island.

I watched as Lori humbly accepted her award. She’s a soft-spoken person who seems to prefer being behind the camera. She was often the first person to jump up and take a photo of someone else getting an award and the last to sit and enjoy a meal.

Seeing Lori reminds me of another Hall of Fame.

Or actually, a Hall of Faith.

We find this impressive list of God’s faithful people in Chapter 11 in the New Testament book of Hebrews.

The chapter begins by describing what faith looks like.

It states: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

Who has this kind of faith?

The writer of Hebrews gives us a list of people who continue to serve as examples today.

They include Noah, who when warned about things not seen, built an ark to save his family.

Abraham obeyed God and went to a place he’d later receive as an inheritance – even though the man didn’t know where he was going at the time.

His wife, Sarah, who was past childbearing age, trusted God’s promise and had a baby.

And from Abraham, who was 100 years old, and 90-year-old Sarah, came descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky.

Moses is listed in the Hall of Faith, too.

Rescued as a baby when other Hebrew boys were being killed, Moses is described as someone who later refused to be known as the son of the Pharaoh’s daughter. Instead, he chose to be mistreated along with the people of God.

The people of Israel get a Hall of Faith nod along with Moses, because by faith they passed through the Red Sea on dry land. When their Egyptian pursuers tried to do so, they were drowned.

By faith, the walls of Jericho fell after the army of Israelites marched around them for seven days.

And by faith, the prostitute Rahab – because she welcomed the Israelite spies – wasn’t killed with those who were disobedient.

It doesn’t say this in the Hall of Faith list, but Rahab – formerly of Jericho – became an ancestor of Jesus.

After listing these and other notables, the writer of Hebrews uses words to paint one of the most beautiful pictures of faith ever.

“And what more shall I say?” the writer continues. “I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson and Jephthah, about David and Samuel and the prophets, who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed armies. Women received back their dead, raised to life again. There were others who were tortured, refusing to be released so that they might gain an even better resurrection. Some faced jeers and flogging, and even chains and imprisonment. They were put to death by stoning, they were sawed in two; they were killed by the sword. They went about in sheepskins and goatskins, destitute, persecuted and mistreated. The world was not worthy of them. They wandered in deserts and mountains, living in caves and in holes in the ground.”

Who were some of these people?

When it comes to shutting the mouths of lions, I think of Daniel. An angel – not Daniel – actually shut those big cats’ mouths, but his faith in God had an incredible impact on the pagan king, who’d unwittingly sent him to that lions’ den.

I think Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego – the three men sent to a fiery furnace – were those referenced when talking about someone quenching the fury of the flames.

These men didn’t keep themselves from being burned.

Our Lord did that.

And I believe God gave them the fire-proof faith that’s inspired people for generations.

When it comes to raising someone from the dead, we can look to the stories of Elijah and Elisha. God used both prophets. Each was involved in raising a child from the dead – and returning that boy to his mom.

The writer of Hebrews tells how all these list-makers were commended for their faith.

But none of them received what was promised.

Why?

The writer said it’s because God had planned something better for them – so they’d be made perfect with us.

I’ve had to think about this.

I think the writer is saying these heroes of faith didn’t live to see Jesus, the promised Messiah, on this earth.

They lived long before he died on the cross to save us from our sins so if we repent of them and trust Christ as our Savior, we can go to heaven.

Yet since Christ’s work on the cross, we can – along with these Hall of Famers – have a blessed inheritance in heaven.

We can enjoy the everlasting life that Jesus died to give us.

It can take a lot of faith just to get through life today. I can’t imagine what some of God’s faithful, but persecuted saints endured.

And I’ve wondered if I’d be able to pass some of the trials that might come my way.

But recently, I started thinking about something.

When we send our kids to school and it’s cold outside, we bundle them up in coats, hats, gloves and boots. Sometimes, we drive them to school. Sometimes, they walk.

But we prepare them for the snow.

If imperfect parents and grandparents (who sometimes mess up) work to prepare our loved ones for cold times, how much more will our loving God prepare us for the trials we face?

Best of all, he’s the 24/7 God who’s with us no matter what situation we encounter.

I’m glad I went to the Nebraska Press Women Fall Conference. I’m happy I got to see Lori, who’s now retired and freelancing, and Mary Jane Skala of the Kearney Hub (who’s been a journalist for 50 years), and meet Jill Claflin, former executive editor of the North Platte Telegraph.

At the same time, I learned about other impressive Nebraska journalists such as the late Rheta Childe Dorr, whose work included covering the Russian Revolution and getting as close as possible to the front lines in World War I.

And there was the late Mary Blythe Packwood, who was born in 1907, and at age 19 became the youngest owner, publisher and editor in the United States when she bought the Weekly Courier newspaper from her father.

It’s great to learn about the lives of Nebraska’s women journalists, past and present.

And it’s wonderful to be reminded of the people listed in the Bible’s Hall of Faith.

If they’re anything like Lori, I’ll bet they’re really humble people, too.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0