Blessings from a do-gooder

There are still good people out there.

I know, because I benefited from one on Sunday afternoon.

I’d hurried to the grocery store to get a few things. After I bought my groceries, I put the sacks in my car.

I went home.

While putting the groceries away, I noticed I didn’t have two pounds of hamburger I’d bought. I looked everywhere, rechecked my car and realized I’d probably left them at the store.

I drove back and checked with two cart pushers. They hadn’t see any extra sacks. I asked a store employee near the door, who directed me to the customer service department.

Just before I reached the department, I prayed to God for help in locating the missing hamburger.

I wondered what the customer service lady would think.

“This may sound crazy, but did anybody turn in a sack with 2 pounds of hamburger?” I asked rather sheepishly.

She immediately held up a sack with the hamburger I’d bought. I’m not sure how long it sat there, so she told me to go get 2 more pounds from the meat department.

And she said – in case she had a long line when I returned – all I had to do was call out her name and show her the hamburger, which I did.

I went home marveling at my unknown Good Samaritan.

Somebody could have picked up that hamburger — either on purpose or accidentally — and I would have been without the product and the money.

But somebody did the right thing.

I’m not sure who that person was, but I really appreciate the individual’s honesty.

Looking back, the situation reminds me of a Bible story in the 10th chapter of the book of Luke.

It begins when an expert in religious law tries to test Jesus.

“Teacher,” he asks, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?”

Jesus responds with two questions.

“What is written in the law?” Christ asks. “How do you read it?”

The expert has an answer: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind,’” and ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”

“You have answered correctly,” Jesus replies. “Do this and you will live.”

That should be the end of the conversation, right?

Not quite.

The Scriptures say the guy wanted to justify himself so he asks another question:

“And who is my neighbor?” he wonders aloud.

Here’s where Jesus tells a parable — a story meant to provide insight to God and his love.

The story begins when a man is making the treacherous trek from Jerusalem to Jericho, a road in rugged, isolated terrain and a place where people could be easy targets for robbers.

Sure enough, the poor guy is attacked by bandits. They strip him of his clothes, beat him and leave him half dead.

A priest going down the same road passes by on the other side. So does a Levite (another religious figure).

But a Samaritan — a guy from a group of despised people — comes along and sees the guy.

And feels sorry for him.

That Samaritan becomes an ancient-day paramedic.

No, he doesn’t have a medication bag or a blood pressure cuff or even a flashlight.

But he has oil and wine, which he pours on the guy’s wounds and he bandages them.

The Samaritan doesn’t have a fancy rescue squad with flashing lights, but he has a donkey.

So he puts the injured man on his own donkey and takes him to an inn and cares for him.

The next day, he takes out two denarii — approximately two days wages — and gives them to the innkeeper.

“Look after him,” the Samaritan says, “and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.”

Now, Jesus has another question for the law expert.

“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?”

The law expert again knows the answer.

“The one who had mercy on him,” he says.

So Jesus gives the expert some marching orders.

“Go and do likewise,” Jesus says.

It’s true that a Good Samaritan is someone who stops and helps another person in need.

About 35 years ago, I was a single mom with a little boy when my car had a flat tire one night. I remember the Good Samaritan who stopped and changed my tire.

That was wonderful, but I’m convinced you don’t have to stop alongside a road and help someone to be a Good Samaritan.

I met one a few years later in a hospital cafeteria.

Back then, my dad was on dialysis and I was sad. That’s when an older man named, Henry, started talking to me. His light-hearted conversation lifted my spirits and I remember wondering later if the guy hadn’t been an angel.

That Good Samaritan never put a bandage on me physically, but his upbeat attitude was balm to my soul.

I’ve had Good Samaritans paint rooms in my house, reroof my house, mow my lawn, scoop my driveway, send me encouraging cards – and do so many other things that I hesitate to mention more for fear of leaving out other important do-gooders.

My point is this: Sometimes, people think they must do something great to be a Good Samaritan, when sometimes the simplest act can mean the most.

I’m grateful to all the Good Samaritans who’ve blessed me throughout my life and I hope I’ve been able to bless others.

And I hope and pray that the Good Samaritan, who took the hamburger to the Customer Service worker, is blessed immensely by our God — who’s the ultimate Good Samaritan.

Our God is the Good Samaritan who stops when nobody else does, bandages our wounds (both physical and emotional) and — in so many ways — picks up the innkeeper’s tab.

And sometimes, he even sends someone along to pick up some hamburger left behind by a too-often-in-a-hurry grandma on a Sunday afternoon.