Circumstantial evidence points to Christ

I was in my early 20s when I heard a prosecuting attorney describe circumstantial evidence.

He was trying to help a jury understand what this meant during a trial I was covering for the Tribune.

To his credit, the attorney gave a simple explanation that went something like this:

Imagine you bake a chocolate cake and put it on the kitchen table. You tell your 5-year-old not to touch it while you’re gone. When you return, you ask if he ate some cake.

He says, “no,” and you didn’t see him eat any of it.

But you see a bite out of the cake and chocolate around his mouth.

That’s circumstantial evidence.

A few years later, I had my own case of circumstantial evidence.

I’d chopped up some turkey and mixed it with Miracle Whip. I could almost taste the delicious turkey salad sandwiches I was going to make.

Then the phone rang.

Back then, I had a wall-mounted, landline phone with a very long, spiral plastic cord that allowed me to walk from my kitchen into the living room while I talked.

I answered the phone, left my bowl of turkey salad on the table and walked into the living room.

When I returned, I found an empty bowl on the floor and our Bassett hound, Archie, had Miracle Whip on his nose.

I had circumstantial evidence.

So what’s the big deal about this type of evidence?

Lee Strobel was a former legal editor of The Chicago Tribune.

An atheist, Lee used his journalistic skill to determine if there was enough credible proof to show that Jesus was the son of God.

His book, “The Case for Christ: A Journalist’s Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus,” was published in 1998.

For his book, Lee interviewed many people, including theologian J.P. Moreland, who points out the circumstantial evidence of Christ’s disciples.

Christ’s disciples were depressed and dispersed after his death. After his resurrection, they abandoned their occupations and became committed to spreading the Gospel.

They were ridiculed, beaten and imprisoned. Most were executed in horrific ways.

While people may die for something they believe is true, the disciples had seen and touched the resurrected Christ. They knew what they were preaching was true.

Moreland gives other examples, such as the conversion of skeptics like Saul of Tarsus, who became the Apostle Paul.

With that, may I give my own examples of circumstantial evidence?

I’m not a theologian or detective, but I believe we find great circumstantial evidence in the Gospel itself.

Go to the book of Matthew, chapter 27, where we read about Christ’s crucifixion.

Toward the end of the chapter, we learn a rich man named Joseph from Arimathea has asked Roman governor Pontius Pilate for Christ’s body.

Joseph wraps the body in a linen shroud and puts it in his own new tomb.

He rolls a great stone in front of the entrance and leaves.

The next day, the Pharisees (religious leaders) go to Pilate. They remember how Jesus said he’d rise after three days. They ask that the tomb be made secure until the third day, lest Jesus’ disciples steal his body and tell people he rose from the dead.

I’m fascinated by what Pilate says next:

“You have a guard of soldiers. Go, make it as secure as you can.”

As secure as they could?

Pilate couldn’t have known just how hard it would be to secure that tomb.

Now, there’s debate about whether this guard Pilate spoke of consisted of Roman soldiers or the Jewish police who guarded the temple.

But we know the Pharisees made the tomb secure by putting a Roman seal on the stone. The seal could have been made from wax or clay.

Either way, people would have known if it was broken.

Guards are posted at the site.

The next day, Mary Magdalene and another woman go to the tomb. A great earthquake occurs and an angel of the Lord descends from heaven, rolls back the stone and sits on it.

The angel’s appearance is like lightning and his clothing is as white as snow.

And because they’re so afraid of him, the guards tremble and become “like dead men.”

Is that like being scared stiff?

I don’t know.

Yet what we read next is wonderful.

The angel tells the women not to be afraid, but to tell the disciples that Jesus has risen from the dead.

“Come, see the place where he lay….” the angel says.

Circumstantial evidence.

Exhibit A: The tomb is empty.

Not only do the women see it, but the book of John, chapter 20, tells how Mary Magdalene runs to Simon Peter and another disciple (John), who go to the tomb themselves.

Guess what?

They find it’s empty, too.

Exhibit B: Grave clothes.

The book of John mentions that the linen cloths that wrapped Christ’s body were lying in the tomb — and the face cloth, which was on Jesus’ head, wasn’t with the other cloths.

It was folded up in a place by itself.

Taking grave clothes off a body and leaving them would have been weird for a robber. And what robber, especially one in a hurry, is going to fold a face cloth?

Then there are those soldiers.

Exhibit C: A false story.

After they loosen up, the soldiers go into the city and tell the religious leaders what happened.

The religious leaders give the soldiers a lot of money to say Christ’s disciples came and stole the body while they were asleep.

“And if this comes to the governor’s ears, we will satisfy him and keep you out of trouble,” the religious leaders say.

Here’s where the debate about the soldiers comes in.

Pilate called them soldiers.

But Roman soldiers were executed if they fell asleep on duty.

Temple guards would have been more likely to go to the religious leaders first and the governor probably would have just been irritated that these non-Romans “messed up.”

Can you imagine Pilate telling his dinner guests this wouldn’t have happened if Roman soldiers had been guarding the tomb?

Whatever the case, the Bible says the soldiers take the money and spread the false story.

Wait a minute.

Why would any soldier admit he fell asleep on the job — unless he’d been paid off and his life could have been at stake if he’d told the truth?

Besides this and probably other circumstantial evidence I didn’t think of, there was eye witness evidence. The Apostle Paul says Jesus appeared to several people including Peter and the other disciples and more than 500 brethren after his resurrection.

Since then, I think the best circumstantial evidence we’ve seen has come from changed lives.

After his research, Lee became a Christian pastor. Countless numbers of people have left behind lives of crime.

As for me, I believe God turned a boundary-buster into someone who loves and wants to serve him.

I guess that makes me Exhibit D — Determined, with God’s help, to try to represent him well now and always.