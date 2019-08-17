Best time of the year, right? Colorado peaches are in. Sweet corn is perfect. And as an accoutrement to every meal, fresh garden veggies.
My Grandmother Cunningham clapped her hands in anticipation of the first summer tomato. The Irish in my family tree was never so evident as when we dug the first Kennebec. Even the prolific cucumber entertained until its sheer numbers brought on boredom.
Growing up, our farm gardens were large, providing good eats and a bit of training in the fine art of canning.
I even came to tolerate an eggplant, although I made certain that row was planted next to the fence where the hogs usually got out.
I confess to eating a bit of an eggplant once, but to this day, I am so grateful my parents never made me plant, cultivate nor harvest—much less taste—lima beans.
Truth be told, there is no real reason for any human being to eat a lima bean. Even less to eat a bowl of the &%5E%$#$ things.
Now don’t go all ballistic on me by googling the dietary pluses of daily gagging down “Barbie and Ken’s kidneys.” Sorry. That’s what they look like. Tiny little kidneys.
I don’t care about fiber content. Its low sugar. Or its 0.9 grams of protein per tablespoonful.
Cooks praise it as a great source of iron. I’d rather gnaw on a plowshare.
Phaseolus lunatus will never grace on my dinner plate. Nor any of its aliases. You know, double bean, Madagascar bean, sieva bean or butter bean. On my table, they’re all limas.
Look, it’s true. The bean is named for Lima, Peru. But they pronounce it leeema, not liiima. Do our friends to the south wish to distance themselves from this notorious excuse of a legume? I think they do.
I like those Peruvians already.
I become nauseated by simply looking at a picture of those green, tasteless—although I cannot actually testify under oath as to their flavor—chunks of mush.
One recipe suggests soaking the beans before cooking. Cooks faster and makes them easier to digest, they say. Why even speak to me of digestion when those lumps are decidedly not entering my mouth?
Another cooking plan says to blend them with bacon. Do not fall for this cheap, sleazy suggestion, dear reader. Remember, you can toss a pound of bacon into a pot of live rattlesnakes and it’d be a worthy lunch risk.
In today’s political climate, I am certain someone is going to be offended by my non-negotiable position on this. Some feeble voices may be muttering, “If he’d only try the bean, he’d change his mind”. The more vocal of you are possibly considering occupying City Park in protest, chanting, “What do we want? Lima! When do we want it? Now!”. Bean zealots might consider staging a protest in all local grocery stores, surrounding the fresh produce aisles until I buy a lima bean.
Now, I am, to a point, a reasonable person. To ease these incredible tensions in our world, I promise to plant lima beans in my garden next year. Right next to the fence line. Happy now?