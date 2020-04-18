Cunningham: An expert, rectangles and hydration

Good morning, Fremont. I’ve been in the waiting room a while. Glad you let me into to your meeting. Now that you have, let me help you navigate this “zoom” phenomenon.
Yes, I am an expert. I have zoomed through our last three Kiwanis meetings and our April John C. Fremont Days Board meeting. Those are my credentials, thank you.
Let me share my wisdom.
First, I have found it best to have a next-to-expert understanding of zoom prior to the first meeting. Violation of this precept leads to making a last minute face-time phone call to one’s daughter in the faint hope of getting on the stupid site.
“Host a Meeting,” Dad, not “Join a meeting.” (pause) “You are the host. You have to let them in from the waiting room.” I left my computer and opened the door. Not a soul there.
Second, the meeting can’t begin without people in rectangles on the screen. Since my daughter is not a member, I was desperate to continue to host the session while trying to get my own picture to appear. It is preferable to find someone in the group who has zoomed before the pandemic. Thankfully, our Kiwanis Club had two or three. I can’t be certain of the number because they were all yelling at me from blackened squares.
Next, try to get everyone in before starting the meeting. Late arrivals cause two loads of trouble. Since we can hear, but not see them, everyone—because we’ve just learned this ourselves—starts yelling, “Click on Start Video! Lower Left Bottom!” In unison. Three of four times. When the picture shows, all members applaud. Which is communicated by touching your fingers together on screen? Weird. Everyone then yells “Hello, how’r ya doin’?” The yellow outlines bordering their pictures blink and move. Fun to watch. Of course the late guy returns the salutations but, unfortunately, appears to be a mime. Then everyone—because we’ve just learned this—starts yelling “Unmute! Unmute! Red Microphone!”
Did I tell you our meeting began 12 minutes past?
Fourth (Oh yes, this could be a book), expect significant issues in communication. There’s a bit of a delay between the speaking and the receiving. Members typically jump right in on a comment and, when that happens in zoom, a gargantuan garble overtakes the session. Fortunately one member’s strong voice directed at the screen got through to me. “Mute all! Mute all!”
So I did.
Wow, this zoom host thing offers intoxicating powers.
Which brings me to the next item...staying hydrated during a zoom meeting. I do not understand why this occurred, but during the next week’s session, all members had decided to hold drink containers. And take regular sips. Is my humor that dry?
Dogs are a problem. The little ones jump on the keyboard and that is never good. Kids aren’t too bad. Kind of cute, actually. They know they may be needed to provide onsite technical assistance anyway.
Have zoom users learned that they are seen by everyone else? All the time? So many just get up and leave or continue to do other stuff or show complete disgust at what’s being said. It’s ZOOM people. We can see one another all the time!
Finally the dismissal. Now this is dangerous. After the meeting is concluded and we all say our good-byes, it takes a few seconds for all sites to go dark. Delay grumbling for thirty seconds. Please.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
