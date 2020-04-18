Cunningham: An expert, rectangles and hydration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Good morning, Fremont. I’ve been in the waiting room a while. Glad you let me into to your meeting. Now that you have, let me help you navigate this “zoom” phenomenon.

Yes, I am an expert. I have zoomed through our last three Kiwanis meetings and our April John C. Fremont Days Board meeting. Those are my credentials, thank you.

Let me share my wisdom.

First, I have found it best to have a next-to-expert understanding of zoom prior to the first meeting. Violation of this precept leads to making a last minute face-time phone call to one’s daughter in the faint hope of getting on the stupid site.

“Host a Meeting,” Dad, not “Join a meeting.” (pause) “You are the host. You have to let them in from the waiting room.” I left my computer and opened the door. Not a soul there.

Second, the meeting can’t begin without people in rectangles on the screen. Since my daughter is not a member, I was desperate to continue to host the session while trying to get my own picture to appear. It is preferable to find someone in the group who has zoomed before the pandemic. Thankfully, our Kiwanis Club had two or three. I can’t be certain of the number because they were all yelling at me from blackened squares.