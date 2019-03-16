Warning signs occupied the bottom row of letters. Faint. Irregular font. So small you could barely read them. Just like the chart at the optometrist’s office.
“Beware,” it read, “a search of a family genealogy may reveal unfortunate information about one’s past.”
Sure, I said to myself. My background has to be as stale as last Monday’s uncovered soda bread. No kin in my neighborhood ever set the globe on fire. We would have heard about it by now. I think.
My grandparents came from the Emerald Isle. Generally. I am spoiled only by my maternal grandfather who confessed one Christmas after a second glass of Mogen David, that he had a bit of northern France in him. Maybe Belgium. Could have been Holland as my mother seemed to plant tulips at a suspicious rate. That I was not 100% Irish stunned me and caused considerable angst for the following twenty minutes.
How was this possible? I had been raised on “My Wild Irish Rose.” On March 17th, we ate green eggs, scrambled, green cake with greener icing. Corned beef and cabbage. With just a little imaginative push, we kids would look outside the kitchen window to see St. Patrick and his eight leprechauns flyin’ by on their green-and-white sleigh.
To make Gramps feel better we just passed off our northern France connection as a forgivable mistake by his granddaddy who was no doubt Irish, but musta took wrong turn when leavin’ the bar one night and ended up crossin’ the Channel. Wouldn’t a been the first Irishman to go wanderin’ around where he wan’t suppos’ ta after drinks with the neighbors.
But feel my shock when a few years back, I was standing at the registry of WWI dead in Edinburgh turning page after page of “Cunningham” soldiers who died in the Great War. “What,” I asked myself, “were all these Irish Cunninghams doing comin’ over here and fightin’ for the Scots?”
See, I shoulda paid heed to the warning. Go searchin’ and ya may be a wee bit surprised. Before Ireland, there was Scotland.
So now, I’m Scots/Irish. The history books use that as a classification when describing the massive immigration—legal or not, who cared?—in the mid 19th century. I assume these types all wore their kilts, played the bagpipes and replenished their flask whenever necessary. I’m likin’ the feel of this new vibe actually.
Of the traditions of the day, bangers and mash, soda bread, pots of gold by the rainbow’s edge, I most prefer the luck associated with finding a four-leaf clover. The story goes it was an 11 heard old girl in 1877 who first asked the St. Nicholas Magazine, “Did the fairies ever whisper in your ear, that a four-leaf clover brought good luck to the finder?”
Faith and Begorrah, that’s all the hard evidence I need.
So I’ll be out tomorrow, searching for the one four-leaf in a field of 5,000 clovers—that’s the scientific ratio determined after researching five million clover plants. If I find a few French ones, I’ll be savin’ those as well.