Cunningham: Born during a pandemic

Well, hello, Andre.
Pleasure to meet all seven pounds and seven ounces of you. Impossible to ignore your choice of hairstyle. What a mop! How’d you get through security with all that hair covering your eyes?
Your parents will someday tell you tales of your birth. The time of day. Their trip from Lincoln to Omaha. Your Mom, ready to deliver, helping change your older brother’s car tire the evening prior to her scheduled trip to the hospital.
When your Dad reminds you that you were born during a pandemic, you might innocently ask, “Well, isn’t everybody?”
Nope, there’s only a few like this one, Andre. Welcome to the best world we can provide for you, buddy. You can thank us later.
By the time you learn to read, coronavirus will have taken its place in our history texts. It’ll just be a line or so. The numbers who lost their lives while you started yours? Dang, kid, that number will occupy several places to the left of the decimal point. No researcher could possibly count the tears that were shed.
You brightened a tough year.
The day will arrive when you will take full measure of yourself…appearance, style and background. Heritage figures in here. Kid, you can claim the North European plains, Africa’s Windward Coast and tribal lands of the Omaha Winnebago.
That’s right, Andre. You are the epitome of the 21st Century American. A compilation of cultures. Dizzying, when you think of it.
When you read this—and I hope you do someday—know that the only way for the world’s persistent racial issues to be addressed is through intermarriage. When the color line becomes fuzzy, then know that that division is being erased. Long overdue.
You will be witness to this. You will be part of this. Wish we could sit together and watch it unfold.
You’ll pilot a car. Roads will be a cute reminder of the old days when we steered old fashioned petroleum drinkers over tangled, interlocking ribbons of potholed concrete. Don’t ask why we continued to do this despite an average of nearly 40,000 members of our American family dying from collisions each year. Shake your head, understand that history cannot explain it all. Turn the page.
Those tall buildings you see when you jet-pack over the Missouri are skyscraper dinosaurs. Once powerful and imposing, now they stand as monuments to those ancient concepts of workplace. Yes, once we actually left our residences, navigated painted lines and tri-colored lights to park under those buildings, then climbed stairs to do work.
Don’t ask about cubicles.
How many written languages will you learn? Probably only one. Composed of staccato syllables and a mixture of images, hmmm, well, this might be the right time to review the expressions of our indigenous people. The more things change...
You’ll discover an earth where nations, once powerful and pouty, no longer exist. No need for them. Penciled boundary lines mean nothing to a world run by business corporations. Wonder who’s the next President of Apple?
Wait a minute. Andre! Pay attention, would ‘ya?
Dang, like some of my students...you’re just sleepin’ through class.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
