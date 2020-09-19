Cunningham: Born during a pandemic

That’s right, Andre. You are the epitome of the 21st Century American. A compilation of cultures. Dizzying, when you think of it.

When you read this—and I hope you do someday—know that the only way for the world’s persistent racial issues to be addressed is through intermarriage. When the color line becomes fuzzy, then know that that division is being erased. Long overdue.

You will be witness to this. You will be part of this. Wish we could sit together and watch it unfold.

You’ll pilot a car. Roads will be a cute reminder of the old days when we steered old fashioned petroleum drinkers over tangled, interlocking ribbons of potholed concrete. Don’t ask why we continued to do this despite an average of nearly 40,000 members of our American family dying from collisions each year. Shake your head, understand that history cannot explain it all. Turn the page.

Those tall buildings you see when you jet-pack over the Missouri are skyscraper dinosaurs. Once powerful and imposing, now they stand as monuments to those ancient concepts of workplace. Yes, once we actually left our residences, navigated painted lines and tri-colored lights to park under those buildings, then climbed stairs to do work.

Don’t ask about cubicles.