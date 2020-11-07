Cunningham: Bring back dueling?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are rules, people. Formal rules that must be followed when a dispute arises between honorable people.

Are we honorable in the 21st century? That’s for another Saturday column...for the half of you who will have experienced a duel. I say half because, well, you know, duels result in...ah, just do the math.

But remember, the idea is not to kill the other but, rather, to defend your honor. Be aware, name-calling prior to or after the shots are fired is considered poor taste and reduces the honor one would hope to protect.

Again, read the rules.

Grandma’s derringer would actually be a good choice if you want to survive the shot. Smaller weapons back in the day were often chosen for precisely that purpose. The idea was to defend your honor without dying for it.

Appropriately, you should slap the other IN THE FACE with a glove. Simply throwing it in front of him, while admittedly allowed as a legal challenge, is wanky.

If you buy a new pair of gloves, be sure to clip that plastic holder thingy. Hitting the other with two gloves means you must bring your pet as a “second” and toss the pet—kitty, hamster, turtle, goldfish, whatever—at the other as you fire Grandma’s derringer.