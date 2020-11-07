Cunningham: Bring back dueling?

So if we are to argue, shake our fists and name-call daily until midnight, let’s just bring back dueling. This family-friendly activity fell out of favor around the beginning of the 20th century, but, hey, we like old movies—the silent ones—from that era, right? We pay premiums for those Model T Fords.
I can see it now...Dueling—the anti-video game where you got one life, kid.
So the ante is upped a bit, but it appears that we Americans have maintained a healthy portion of our Wild West coarseness.
Now, let’s set some definitions here.
Forget about duels in the Middle Ages, when people attributed the result of the duel to God picking and protecting the guy who was right.
Let’s keep the Almighty outta this.
I advocate a return of the later versions of the duel. Like Hamilton and Burr. Andrew Jackson and anyone who disagreed with him. Even Lincoln was involved in a duel. (It was resolved without bloodletting.) Americans of the 19th century dueled over insults, challenges of personal honor and disparaging words published in editorials.
Do we have any of those in our world?
Before you all rush to the attic to find Grandma’s pearl-handled derringer, a brief perusal of the Code Duello might be in order.
Support Local Journalism
There are rules, people. Formal rules that must be followed when a dispute arises between honorable people.
Are we honorable in the 21st century? That’s for another Saturday column...for the half of you who will have experienced a duel. I say half because, well, you know, duels result in...ah, just do the math.
But remember, the idea is not to kill the other but, rather, to defend your honor. Be aware, name-calling prior to or after the shots are fired is considered poor taste and reduces the honor one would hope to protect.
Again, read the rules.
Grandma’s derringer would actually be a good choice if you want to survive the shot. Smaller weapons back in the day were often chosen for precisely that purpose. The idea was to defend your honor without dying for it.
Appropriately, you should slap the other IN THE FACE with a glove. Simply throwing it in front of him, while admittedly allowed as a legal challenge, is wanky.
If you buy a new pair of gloves, be sure to clip that plastic holder thingy. Hitting the other with two gloves means you must bring your pet as a “second” and toss the pet—kitty, hamster, turtle, goldfish, whatever—at the other as you fire Grandma’s derringer.
It was also accepted for the challenger and the challenged to fire their weapons into the air rather than into the other guy. This was an accepted act which basically said, ”You, Sir, are a larcenist, liar and a lout, but I will not stoop to killing you for your condition. I am more honorable than that!” The other guy was to fire into the air also. The only possible harm in this was to wayward flocks of geese who might happen to fly overhead.
The Code Duello has over 20 rules which must be followed. Read and memorize them.
Or we could holster Grandma’s gun and be kind to everyone.
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!