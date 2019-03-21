We can still be friends, right? I mean, for generations I have allowed you to fish the north channel. Rest your boats on sand bars in late summer. You skip rocks across my face. We’ve visited late at night—when you know you were expected home—and early morning, when you often saw deer drink at my hand.
See, we have a history, don’t we?
This flood’s not my fault. Serious here. The expansion of my waistline was not my choice. I didn’t overeat or anything. It was a wrestling match between swirls of air currents over the Pacific Ocean that added girth to my belt line, only a few feet upward but hundreds sideways. Record snows. Rain on frozen ground. Cold in March, you say? That icy stretch froze me too. Let me tell you, that’s not fun.
Look, ice jams ruin my life, too. We rivers are to move gradually. Gently. To make cute, twisting eddies which spin lazy leaves for a moment, then softly releasing them, taking your eyes downstream. When I’m frozen solid, none of that happens. Ice ruins rivers.
It’s winter; it’s Nebraska. It is what it is.
So if I am coming clean, you need to as well. “A mile wide and a foot deep.” Right? “This is a stream which allows the nature lover to walk from bank to bank.” That’s how you treat me in your textbooks and promotional literature? Like I am not a REAL river. You know one that has depth, power and, ah, might, under the right circumstances, actually pose a threat. So, maybe you need to look at me with a little more respect now.
Yeah, our relationship is growing isn’t it? Can you feel the metamorphosis? Changing. We are all going to be different after this dustup.
Still, I want to be friends.
Therapists say a healthy relationship is built on the exchange of inner emotions and feelings, so I gotta tell you all, I’ve always wanted to visit the town. I keep flowing past, but I never see over the bank. After this past weekend, I know Fremont’s a nice town. But when I realized I wasn’t truly invited into your homes, well, I felt bad for entering. Uninvited and all that. Didn’t foresee causing all this damage. Disrupting so many lives.
Remember, the flood of 2019 is a first for me too.
Well, the ground is softening and the backflow has begun. The world is, there’s more to see down river. So it’s good-bye for now. Who knows when we will have a chance for another one of these heart-to-heart visits?
After reading many of your posts—yeah, I have an Internet account, who doesn’t?—perhaps the silver lining is a renewed understanding of the power you folks have. I must admit, that sandbag line on HWY 275 was impressive. Wonder what you all could accomplish within your banks if that result is indicative of your collective, focused power?
Come visit me this summer.