Cunningham: Can't you take a hint?

Corona Vee, is that you knocking on my door? I’d invite you in, but I gotta admit, you already seem like part of my family. Because of you, we don’t have the grandkids over now. Don’t communicate with the kids either unless you count the Internet with its scratchy, image-jumping projections as a conversational experience.
More than any of my family, you, Corona Vee, have disrupted my efforts to pursue happiness. My home is now my unassailable castle, sealing me inside while you galavant around town decked out in boring beige with red pointy accessories.
Aren’t you proud of yourself? You jerk.
If I could just see you...in real life instead of some blown-up, computer-enhanced image, I’d feel better.
But no, like a pioneer walking alongside the Conestoga wagon, you trudge through the Great Plains like you are unstoppable or somethin’. Slowly, taking your time. But always advancing.
Didn’t anyone ever tell you we are “fly-over” country? The Great American Desert? There’s only buffalo out here, just keep moving.
But, no, you want to stop and sit a spell. And spit.
Your great uncle Polio Vee, traveled through this area last century. He visited nearly every town in America. And, yes, like you, he too was a jerk. Ruined family life whenever and wherever he traveled. We haven’t seen him in a while. Our family’s better off for it.
To be more often accepted around the family table, you should take a clue from your cousin West Nile Vee. She travels by insect. Flies a lot, loves accumulating miles. But at least, I can see her...sometimes. Occasionally, I hear her light buzzing just prior to her landing. Then I have a chance to shake and shiver, sending the pest to another location. West Nile Vee plays fair in that I can feel her touch just prior to her bite. Can’t tell you how many times I have swatted my cheekbone. Took an eight-count once.
We can control your cousin, in small measures, by draining standing water and spraying DEET around our torso in amounts that could, conceivably, kill every insect in a panhandle wheat field.
In fairness, Corona Vee, since I wish to welcome everybody as a family member and since you’ve become that in-law who just won’t take the hint and leave, I’d like to thank you for the re-teaching of basic hygiene practices. For making us learn Zoom. And reminding us of how many minutes there actually are in one day. To my dismay, you have also allowed us to search for the bottomless depth of our need to take political shots at those who disagree with our stance.
Yes, Corona Vee, you are killing Americans in numbers unhinged, but even that is seemingly secondary to our pervasive need to express our animosity to those from whom we are politically divorced.
My apologies for the unusual environment in my house. Somewhere I heard you may not like heat, soooo, 92 degrees it is.
Now can you take the hint?
Don Cunningham of Fremont is a freelance columnist.
