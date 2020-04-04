Cunningham: Can't you take a hint?

To be more often accepted around the family table, you should take a clue from your cousin West Nile Vee. She travels by insect. Flies a lot, loves accumulating miles. But at least, I can see her...sometimes. Occasionally, I hear her light buzzing just prior to her landing. Then I have a chance to shake and shiver, sending the pest to another location. West Nile Vee plays fair in that I can feel her touch just prior to her bite. Can’t tell you how many times I have swatted my cheekbone. Took an eight-count once.

We can control your cousin, in small measures, by draining standing water and spraying DEET around our torso in amounts that could, conceivably, kill every insect in a panhandle wheat field.

In fairness, Corona Vee, since I wish to welcome everybody as a family member and since you’ve become that in-law who just won’t take the hint and leave, I’d like to thank you for the re-teaching of basic hygiene practices. For making us learn Zoom. And reminding us of how many minutes there actually are in one day. To my dismay, you have also allowed us to search for the bottomless depth of our need to take political shots at those who disagree with our stance.

Yes, Corona Vee, you are killing Americans in numbers unhinged, but even that is seemingly secondary to our pervasive need to express our animosity to those from whom we are politically divorced.